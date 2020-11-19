Playing as a Mini Crewmate in Among Us: Is it actually possible?

Among Us has gotten a new mod which allows players to play as mini Crewmates, and the community is falling in love with it.

As can be seen in the video posted by Caylus on his YouTube channel, there is a mod of Among Us which shrinks every player into a mini Crewmate. These mini Crewmates are identical to the in-game pets which players can buy in Among Us.

Being what is already one of the most colorful titles around, this mod of Among Us has made the game even more cute, as tiny Crewmates and Impostors run around the map.

Apart from the size of the characters, everything else remains the same. From Impostors venting to dutiful Crewmates rushing to complete their tasks, this mod promises the exact same Among Us experience, just with tiny characters.

Let's take a look at how the size of characters affect the game and the community's reaction to it.

Among Us but Mini Crewmates

Apart from the fact that the mini characters are extremely funny and pleasing to play as, the smaller size also means that they can now hide in tighter corners and behind smaller boxes.

However, these factors do not affect the overall experience of Among Us, as fans absolutely love the mod.

Image via Caylus

Image via Caylus

While keeping all of this in mind, it is necessary for players to remember that due to the shrinked size of the characters, Impostors could be hiding behind any dark corner.

Apart from that, playing with pets while the characters themselves appear to have shrunk, could lead to an extremely fun session of Among Us.

With that being said, the mini Crewmates are only available in a modded version of Among Us at the moment. It remains to be seen if InnerSloth will look to add this mini Crewmate option as a new feature on Among Us or not.

However, if the mod does ever make it on to the official game, it is safe to say that the community would absolutely love it.