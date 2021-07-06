PlayStation announced a State of Play on Thursday, but it's not the one fans were hoping for

PlayStation recently announced a new State of Play on Thursday, July 8th 2021, with a major focus on Deathloop.

PlayStation was the only major game publisher absent from 2021’s E3. While the studio did hold a state of play focusing on Horizon Forbidden West just before E3, fans were hoping for an extended show showcasing all upcoming PlayStation titles, similar to previous years.

A new State of Play arrives this Thursday. Tune in for a Deathloop gameplay deep dive, plus lots of updates on indies and exciting third-party games. https://t.co/oCn4suuAuu pic.twitter.com/KCP0WfHGYX — PlayStation (@PlayStation) July 6, 2021

The recently announced PlayStation State of Play, which promises to provide a deeper look at Deathloop, is unfortunately not the jampacked PlayStation event fans were hoping for.

Sid Shuman, Senior Director at Sony Interactive Entertainment Content Communications, announced the event in a PlayStation blog post on Tuesday. The event will take place on 8th July 2021, from 2 PM PST / 5 PM EST / 11 PM CEST / 2:30 AM IST (July 9th 2021).

The event will have a major focus on PlayStation timed exclusive games by Arkane Studio, Deathloop. Sid Shuman mentions in the blogpost:

In this extended gameplay sequence, we’ll see Colt use his abilities to stealthily skulk across rooftops… or go in guns blazing to create a whole lot of mayhem. Lots of options available on Blackreef Island.

The full show will last around 30 minutes and will also include updates on some indie and third-party titles.

God of War Ragnarok and Horizon Forbidden West will be absent at the PlayStation State of Play

The most attractive feature of a PlayStation console is the amazing exclusive games. Horizon Zero Dawn, the sequel to Horizon Forbidden West, received a full showcase earlier in the year, with a confirmed release window of 2021. Fans were hoping to find a release date in the upcoming PlayStation event, along with a first look at the God of War sequel, which only received a brief tease last year.

- no update on GOW2, Horizon or PSVR; "we'll have more updates soon"https://t.co/VdwvOCzYai pic.twitter.com/1pf0brrWe4 — Nibel (@Nibellion) July 6, 2021

However, it seems like both Horizon Forbidden West and the God of War sequel will remain absent from the show, along with the next generation of PlayStation VR. Sid Shuman also mentioned:

This showcase will not include updates on the next God of War, Horizon Forbidden West, or the next generation of PlayStation VR. Stay tuned throughout the summer though, as we’ll have more updates soon.

While the upcoming PlayStation State of Play is going to be amazing, unfortunately, it won’t be the one fans were hoping for.

