PlayStation News: Sony introduces a refund policy but only if you didn't download the game

Gautam Nath // 03 Apr 2019, 14:34 IST

Sony has recently introduced a refund policy which will allow players to get a refund for any game they have bought from the PlayStation Store. You will have up to 14 days to request for this refund, but the condition is that you have not downloaded the game. The policy will also apply to PS Plus and PS Now subscriptions.

Sony has also cut off third-party retailers from selling digital codes that can be redeemed on the PS Store. Sony will return the money to your original payment method if it is a newly bought game. It is a little trickier when it comes to DLC though. If you choose not to download a DLC and would like to refund it, the money will come to PSN Credits instead. Refunds for PS Plus and PS Now will also be credited to your PSN Credits instead.

Sony has advised to turn off the "automatically download" option in the settings, but most players wouldn't do that because of how easy and convenient it is. If you automatically downloaded the content, DLC or fresh games, you're fresh out of luck, unfortunately. Pre-orders are easier to cancel and you can get a refund within 14 days even before the game is released.

This is questionable though. Recently, Sony has been offering refunds no questions asked when Anthem was causing PS4 consoles to shut down entirely. Still, it is not very convenient for players to turn off auto downloads for the sake of security. Steam on PC and Google Play on Android offers much more liberal refund policies even if you have downloaded and played the game.

Sony's methods may be a little questionable, but they don't have a lot of competitors which will allow them to be more liberal. The PS4 is still the best selling console of the last generation and that may not change any time soon.

