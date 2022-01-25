PlayStation and PC remain the powerhouses of gaming in the State of the Game Industry 2022 by GDC

Recently, the GDC shared their State of the Game Industry 2022 survey on their official website. PlayStation 5 and PC remain the favorites for game developers. In its introduction, the report states that it has collated answers from over 2700 game developers who talked "about their work, and their industry as a whole."

The annual Game Developers Conference is the Mecca for video game developers. Every year, thousands of professionals in the gaming industry participate in the event, engaging in award shows, conferences, roundtables, and lectures.

The Independent Games Festival, hosted by the GDC, is the "largest annual gathering of the indie video game industry."

From PlayStation 5 to NFTs, decoding the current trends of game development

Being a comprehensive report of over 2700 game developers, the survey reflects what the industry at large thinks about several issues, along with their opinions and preference of platforms and hardware.

The PC expectedly remains the chosen platform or the "house favorite" as it comfortably wins every poll it was a part of.

PlayStation 5 slightly edges Xbox Series X|S in every poll regarding platform preference among the developers. In previous State of the Game surveys, barring one year, PlayStation has always been the favorite platform.

With the recent acquisition of Activision Blizzard, it remains to be seen if these numbers will change next year.

The report also provides a look at the fall of mobile games and VR. Although things for the latter may look up with "Facebook's Meta and PlayStation VR2," regarding mobile gaming, the survey states:

"Back in 2013, mobile was the hot trend in gaming, with 55% of developers making games for phones and other mobile devices. Now? It’s down by almost half from its heyday, sitting at 30% in 2022."

Among consoles, Nintendo's rise in popularity among developers has been a surprising turn,. The upcoming Steam Deck has gotten the industry divided between excitement and uncertainty The reaction towards cryptocurrencies and NFTs has been resoundingly negative.

The State of the Game Industry is a valuable survey that offers a peek into the thought process and minds of those who are behind the games that countless players. The report covers a number of topical issues and provides the readers with a detailed look at where the majority stand.

