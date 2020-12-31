PlayStation Plus announces lineup of free games for January 2021

PlayStation Plus announced the new lineup of free games for the first month of 2021, and the group of titles offered on Sony's subscription service in January looks solid so far.

The first game being added to the PlayStation Plus free games is Maneater for the PlayStation 5. On the PlayStation 4, players will be able to claim Shadow of the Tomb Raider and GreedFall. Each of these games will be available on January 5, and will be available until February 1, 2021.

PlayStation Plus will have three new games to claim for January 2021

Maneater is the first game that PlayStation Plus users can claim for the month, but it is only the PlayStation 5 version. Regardless, the game is an open world RPG where players take control of a shark, which PlayStation Plus refers to as a SkaRkPG. The game starts with shark pups (fun fact: that's actually what baby sharks are called), and players need to survive the waters in order to grow and work their way up the ecosystem.

Eating bigger targets and evolving is essentially the main goal of the RPG shark game. If anyone has wondered what it's like to attack prey and explore the ocean as a ferocious shark, then Maneater is the game for them.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider is the second game available on PlayStation Plus, and it is one of the games available for PlayStation 4 users. This installment is the third and final game in the most current version of the Lara Croft story. Tomb Raider was rebooted back in 2013 and was a third person action game - there was even a movie version made starring Academy Award winner Alicia Vikander..

Advertisement

Each installment has involved survival elements, combat skills, and plenty of exploration that involves tracking and puzzles. Shadow of the Tomb Raider is the completion of the trilogy arc for Lara Croft and it takes place in South America where a potential Mayan apocalypse is taking place.

The third and final PlayStation Plus game for January 2021 is GreedFall. It's yet another RPG game with a fairly large open world for players to explore. GreedFall is set in a 17th-Century style fantasy world where players have full agency to develop their characters as the game progresses.

Developed by Spiders (the studio, not... you know... actual spiders), GreedFall was initially released in September of 2019, so it's a fairly recent game. There are also plans for Greedfall to release on next-gen consoles, but there are no specified dates.

PlayStation Plus users should claim the games soon, as they are free and will be gone in a month.