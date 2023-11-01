The monthly catalog for PlayStation Plus games for November has been released, and it includes three exciting titles that will be available for all the members.

Once players add the games to their respective libraries, they will be available as long as their monthly memberships are active. Moreover, all three games will be included in all the tiers of PlayStation's monthly service.

After remodeling the nature of the subscription earlier in 2022, Sony has been releasing three PlayStation Plus games every month. These usually include third-party titles, and the likes of The Callisto Protocol have been included recently as well.

Let's take a look at the list of upcoming titles and when they will be available.

All PlayStation Plus games for November

The November list includes the following three titles:

Mafia 2 Definitive Edition

Dragonball The Breakers

Aliens: Fireteam Elite

Among the three, Aliens: Fireteam Elite will be available in both PS5 and PS4 versions. The remaining two don't have a PS5 version, but they can run quite well on the newer console.

Three exciting games are coming soon (Image via PlayStation)

It's a pretty varied catalog of games and spreads across three different genres.

While Aliens: Fireteam Elite isn't the very best release when it comes to games based on the popular franchise, it's a great choice for those who love co-op shooters. The title includes the same horror-filled levels and monsters, and players can play solo or in a group.

Mafia 2 Definitive Edition, in comparison, is a single-player adventure that was first released in 2010. The Definitive Edition, a remastered version of the original title, was released a decade later and includes several improvements in terms of graphics and more.

Dragon Ball The Breakers, released earlier in 2022, received a mixed reception from fans but has witnessed the introduction of plenty of entertaining content since launch. With Season 4 underway as of this writing, there won't be any shortage of things to explore for new players.

PlayStation Plus games release date

All three upcoming titles will be added on November 7 and will remain available until December 5.

All subscribers need to do is redeem them during this period and include them in their respective libraries.

This list of three games is separate from inclusions coming to the PS Plus Extra catalog. The titles added to this catalog will be available with the Extra and Deluxe tier only.

That said, having the basic tier of membership will be sufficient for players to enjoy the three upcoming additions.