PlayStation State of Play June 2025 predictions: Everything we can expect to see at the showcase

The PlayStation State of Play is set for June 4, 2025, streaming live at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT on PlayStation’s YouTube and Twitch channels. While Sony hasn’t shared a full lineup, they’ve promised a selection of great games from creators across the globe.

Based on confirmed release schedules, development timelines, and past marketing trends, here are the games we will most likely see at the show.

PlayStation State of Play June 2025 predictions

Marvel’s Wolverine might get some spotlight

Marvel’s Wolverine might get some spotlight (Image via Insomniac Games)

Marvel’s Wolverine was revealed in 2021 by Insomniac Games, but we've heard almost nothing since then. Now that Spider-Man 2 (also from Insomniac) has been released and its post-launch updates are complete, the studio is likely shifting its focus.

With at least three years of development behind it and Sony needing to fill its 2026 pipeline, a cinematic trailer or even a short gameplay reveal now makes strategic sense. It’s also a PS5 exclusive — exactly the kind of title PlayStation would want to showcase.

More of Death Stranding 2 gameplay or a launch trailer seems likely

More of Death Stranding 2 gameplay or a launch trailer seems likely (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach is PlayStation’s biggest summer release, set to launch on June 26, 2025. Even though it has also been confirmed for the Summer Game Fest, it would make strategic sense for Sony to spotlight it at the State of Play as well.

With the game just weeks away and preview footage already in circulation, now is the right time to drop a launch trailer or final gameplay segment. Kojima Productions has also shared internal feedback that players are enjoying the sequel even more than the original, so reinforcing hype before launch is a no-brainer.

Ghost of Yotei gameplay might be revealed

Ghost of Yotei gameplay might be revealed (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Ghost of Yotei, the sequel to Ghost of Tsushima, is set to launch on October 2, 2025. Despite this, we’ve seen almost no in-depth gameplay — only cinematic trailers and brief combat glimpses.

With only four months left, Sony must start its marketing push now. A State of Play is the ideal platform to deliver a gameplay deep dive, highlighting what’s new in its open world, exploration, and updated combat systems. Timing-wise, it’s not just likely, it's necessary.

Resident Evil 9 might be on the horizon

Resident Evil 9 might be on the horizon (Image via Capcom)

Capcom has a habit of dropping major Resident Evil announcements at PlayStation State of Play events. Resident Evil 4 Remake was revealed this way in June 2022. Given that it’s been over two years since Resident Evil Village received its DLC, the timeline aligns well for a next-gen sequel.

Capcom also tends to announce its big titles during the early summer event cycle, and with Street Fighter 6 out and supported, they now have room to spotlight their next flagship horror title.

Whether you're into samurai adventures, gritty superhero tales, or survival horror, this showcase could offer a little something for everyone. Let’s see how the predictions play out when the show goes live.

