PlayStation State of Play September 2025 countdown: Start time and where to watch

A new PlayStation State of Play has been announced for September 2025. Slated for September 24, 2025, at 2 PM PT, fans can tune in to learn about new and upcoming games on their way to the PS5. This lineup is expected to run for a little over half an hour and will feature titles from both first-party studios and third-party publishers.

Here's everything to know about it, including global timings, where to watch, and more.

When does State of Play September 2025 start?

Upcoming games, including Sony's own Ghost of Yotei, will no doubt be featured (Image via PlayStation)

Here's when fans can expect the PlayStation State of Play September 2025 showcase to begin across various time zones around the globe:

Pacific Time (PT): September 24, 2025, at 2 pm

September 24, 2025, at 2 pm Mountain Time (MT): September 24, 2025, at 3 pm

September 24, 2025, at 3 pm Central Time (CT): September 24, 2025, at 4 pm

September 24, 2025, at 4 pm Eastern Time (ET): September 24, 2025, at 5 pm

September 24, 2025, at 5 pm British Standard Time (BST): September 12, 2025, at 10 pm

September 12, 2025, at 10 pm Central European Summer Time (CEST): September 24, 2025, at 11 pm

September 24, 2025, at 11 pm Moscow Standard Time (MSK): September 25, 2025, at 12 am

September 25, 2025, at 12 am Indian Standard Time (IST): September 25, 2025, at 2.30 am

September 25, 2025, at 2.30 am China Standard Time (CST): September 25, 2025, at 5 am

September 25, 2025, at 5 am Japan Standard Time (JST): September 25, 2025, at 6 am

September 25, 2025, at 6 am Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): September 25, 2025, at 7 am

September 25, 2025, at 7 am New Zealand Standard Time (NZST): September 25, 2025, at 9 am

With over 35 minutes of announcements in store, there will be a lot to look forward to.

State of Play September 2025 countdown and where to watch

Fans can watch the livestream here on the official PlayStation YouTube channel when it is time. As for what to expect, the last PlayStation State of Play for June 2025 had a number of exciting announcements. From Silent Hill F and Nioh 3 to new gameplay for 007 First Light, it highlighted major releases coming to the PS5.

With several first-party entries still under wraps, like Marvel's Wolverine, Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, and more, here's hoping we learn more about them. On that note, PlayStation has namedropped one game in particular: Saros, the 2026 fantasy adventure from Housemarque, will feature five minutes of PS5 gameplay at this upcoming State of Play.

