"Please stop asking for d****s!": Pokimane requests fans who want Christmas presents

Imane "Pokimane" Anys is the latest personality to spread Christmas cheer by announcing she will buy presents for fans.
The 24-year old surprised everyone with her generosity when she asked fans to mention their Christmas wish lists in the comments section of her tweet announcing this gesture.
In a series of trending tweets, Pokimane requested fans to link her their Amazon wish lists and to ensure that they have third-party shipping so that she could shower them with gifts:
Pokimane gets showered with presents from fans across the globe in her trademark "unboxing" videos every year.
Fans are sure to remember that last year, the Twitch star was left red-faced on receiving a d***o from one particular person in a hilarious incident.
Alongside her recent Christmas announcement, she decided to refer to this very incident by hilariously pleading with fans not to ask her for d****s this Christmas:
Soon after news of her act of generosity spread like wildfire, Pokimane became the talk of town on Twitter. She has been trending ever since she decided to play Santa this Christmas.
Christmas wishlists ft. Pokimane
As seen in the video from Pokimane's last Christmas unboxing, she gets embarrassed about receiving a d***o from a fan.
This particular moment would much-discussed for months, with its effects still lingering courtesy of her recent snide reference. Comparing herself to Oprah Winfrey, the morocco-born streamer willingly offered "all her money" to surprised fans globally.
Soon after her tweet went viral, her comments section was swamped with requests. A few hours later, Pokimane revealed that she had been locked out of her Amazon account:
Pokimane's recent endeavor has received loads of praise online. Fans are gushing over her generosity and decision to dedicate towards spreading a sense of much needed Christmas cheer.
However, it was her "d***o reference," which served as a significant highlight and led to some hilarious reactions online:
While the former Fortnite star's recent endeavor is heartwarming, she'll sincerely hope not to be swamped by outlandish and hilarious requests.Published 23 Dec 2020, 11:02 IST