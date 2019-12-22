PMAS 2019 Grand Finals Day 1 Results and Highlights; Fnatic hold commanding lead on top

PMAS 2019 Grand Finals Overall Standings

After delivering the finest gameplay and intense fights to the PUBG Mobile fans, PMAS 2019 completed its first day of the Grand Finals. Throughout the day, a total of three matches were played in both TPP and FPP mode. Fnatic is currently leading the points table. After the end of Day 1, Fnatic achieved 70 points followed by 1 Chicken Dinner.

Considering the rest of overall standings, Mayhem and INSANE team secured the #2 and #3 position respectively. Both the teams attained 47 and 40 points with a total of 19 and 13 kills.

Here are the highlights of PUBG Mobile All-Stars India 2019, accompanying the top 3 teams after every match.

Match 1 (Erangel TPP)

Winner of the game: Fnatic- 10 Kills

The plane took its flight path from Novorepnoye to Severny via the center of the map. Team IND and GodL clan decided to occupy the hot drops of Military island, i.e., Military base and Novo. Fnatic camping at the edge of the play zone took a couple of kills while the enemy teams were rotating in the zone. In the final circle, Kronten, the in-game leader of GodL clan, added two grenade kills and pushed his team to the #5 spot. Fnatic won the final battle by rushing over the last alive player of Team IND.

Points Table after Match 1:

#1 Fnatic: 30 Points

#2 Team IND: 19 Points

#3 SynerGe: 16 Points

Match 2 (Sanhok TPP)

Winner of the game: INSANE- 8 Kills

A total of 4 squads dropped on Bootcamp in the second match of the day. In the first few minutes, ETG Brawlers eliminated the whole squad of Orange Rock by engaging in the main building of Bootcamp. Using third party strategy, Fnatic did the same and wiped out all the team members of ETG Brawlers. The first airdrop landed on the rooftop of a small compound containing AWM+AUG weapon combo. Predicting the next zone, 8BIT did a quick rotation and camped at the edge of the circle. Seervi from SynerGE decided to go with heal battle in the final zone. Meanwhile, the INSANE clan kicked off the whole squad of Fnatic and secured the #1 position.

Points Table after Match 2:

#1 Fnatic: 50 Points

#2 Team INSANE: 33 Points

#3 SynerGe: 31 Points

Match 3 (Erangel FPP)

Winner of the game: Mayhem- 10 Kills

The third match of the day was played in the First Person Perspective mode, and the entry zone favored the military island. The majority of the teams decided to do an early rotation in the zone and made a successful attempt to cross the bridge. While camping the Military bunkers, Fnatic dropped off the whole squad of Mega clan without losing a single teammate. Jonathan from Entity Gaming showed some aggression towards the enemies and added a couple of kills. During rotation in one of the final circles, Fnatic lost their two teammates knocked by the play zone. Mayhem Clan, with four-person advantage, got the Winner Winner Chicken Dinner in the last zone.

Points Table after Match 3:

#1 Fnatic: 71 Points

#2 Mayhem: 47 Points

#3 Team INSANE: 40 Points

PUBG Mobile All-Stars India 2019 Grand Finals is a two day event happening in Hyderabad. A total of 16 star teams from India will fight for the title and a prize pool of ₹50 Lakhs.