PUBG Mobile: PMAS 2019 Grand Finals Hindi & English casters revealed

Tarun Sayal FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Dec 20, 2019

Dec 20, 2019 IST SHARE

PMAS 2019 Grand Finals

PUBG Mobile All-Stars India Grand Finals 2019 is just around the corner, and the 16 star teams of India are ready to rock in the tournament. PUBG Mobile India announced the names of the casters of PMAS Grand Finals 2019 through their official Instagram handle.

Also Read: PUBG Mobile All-Stars India 2019 tournament prize pool revealed

PUBG Mobile added a surprise element for PUBG Mobile fans as Naman Mathur aka Mortal will cast the finals. Along with him, six other storytellers will cast the event at Hitex Exhibition Centre, Hyderabad.

List of Hindi casters in PMAS 2019 Grand Finals

Ocean Sharma who will cast the grand finals is a YouTuber with over 10K+ subscribers on his channel.

who will cast the grand finals is a YouTuber with over 10K+ subscribers on his channel. Naman Mathur aka Mortal is one of the biggest PUBG Mobile influencers in the world who has also seized the PMCO Regional Finals twice.

aka Mortal is one of the biggest PUBG Mobile influencers in the world who has also seized the PMCO Regional Finals twice. Ketan Patel identified as K18 Gaming has managed the previous Regional Finals of PMCO, and Team Soul Berlin tour. Along with this, he has a YouTube channel with over 2 Lakh+ subscribers.

identified as K18 Gaming has managed the previous Regional Finals of PMCO, and Team Soul Berlin tour. Along with this, he has a YouTube channel with over 2 Lakh+ subscribers. MambaSR who did perfect, and excellent casting in the PMCO Fall Split 2019, will cast the PUBG Mobile All-Stars India 2019 with his entertaining commentary.

List of English casters in PMAS 2019 Grand Finals

PCP

Kripzz

Bleh

PMAS 2019 Grand Finals is set to commence on 21st December, and the broadcast will begin at 1:00 PM IST. Those who can’t arrive at the spot can grab the live action at the PUBG Mobile India YouTube channel.