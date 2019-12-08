PUBG Mobile All-Stars India 2019 tournament prize pool revealed

PUBG Mobile All-Stars India 2019

PUBG Mobile India has announced a brand new tournament called PUBG Mobile All-Stars India 2019 on their official website. The tournament will begin on 9th December and offers a huge prize pool of ₹50,00,000. It will have two stages, Mastery Scrims and the Grand Finale where a total of 16 teams will compete for the trophy.

PUBG Mobile All-Stars India 2019 will feature the star teams of India like Entity Gaming, Fnatic, 8bit, etc. Unfortunately,SouL that represented India twice in PMCO Global Finals will be a part of it.

Here is the detailed division of the prize pool according to the ranks of the teams.

PUBG Mobile All-Stars India 2019 Prize Pool Details 2019

Along with the teams that will get a piece of the prize pool, the Scrim Winner will have an extra share in the whole amount of ₹50,00,000.

1st : ₹ 20,00,000

2nd: ₹ 8,00,000

3rd: ₹ 5,00,000

4th: ₹ 2,00,000

5th: ₹ 1,50,000

6th: ₹ 1,00,000

7th: ₹ 1,00,000

8th: ₹ 1,00,000

9th: ₹ 1,00,000

10th: ₹ 1,00,000

11th: ₹ 50,000

12th: ₹ 50,000

13th: ₹ 50,000

14th: ₹ 50,000

15th: ₹ 50,000

16th: ₹ 50,000

Scrim Winner: ₹ 5,00,000

PUBG Mobile All-Stars India 2019 Prize Pool

The 'Mastery Scrims' will begin on 9th December followed by the Grand Finals from 21st December at Hitex Exhibition Center, Hall 1, HICC Convention Centre, Hitech-city, Hyderabad. The PUBG fans can catch the live action at the official PUBG Mobile India YouTube channel.