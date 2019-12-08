PUBG Mobile All-Stars India 2019 tournament prize pool revealed
PUBG Mobile India has announced a brand new tournament called PUBG Mobile All-Stars India 2019 on their official website. The tournament will begin on 9th December and offers a huge prize pool of ₹50,00,000. It will have two stages, Mastery Scrims and the Grand Finale where a total of 16 teams will compete for the trophy.
PUBG Mobile All-Stars India 2019 will feature the star teams of India like Entity Gaming, Fnatic, 8bit, etc. Unfortunately,SouL that represented India twice in PMCO Global Finals will be a part of it.
Here is the detailed division of the prize pool according to the ranks of the teams.
PUBG Mobile All-Stars India 2019 Prize Pool Details 2019
Along with the teams that will get a piece of the prize pool, the Scrim Winner will have an extra share in the whole amount of ₹50,00,000.
- 1st :₹ 20,00,000
- 2nd: ₹ 8,00,000
- 3rd: ₹ 5,00,000
- 4th: ₹ 2,00,000
- 5th: ₹ 1,50,000
- 6th: ₹ 1,00,000
- 7th: ₹ 1,00,000
- 8th: ₹ 1,00,000
- 9th: ₹ 1,00,000
- 10th: ₹ 1,00,000
- 11th: ₹ 50,000
- 12th: ₹ 50,000
- 13th: ₹ 50,000
- 14th: ₹ 50,000
- 15th: ₹ 50,000
- 16th: ₹ 50,000
- Scrim Winner: ₹ 5,00,000
The 'Mastery Scrims' will begin on 9th December followed by the Grand Finals from 21st December at Hitex Exhibition Center, Hall 1, HICC Convention Centre, Hitech-city, Hyderabad. The PUBG fans can catch the live action at the official PUBG Mobile India YouTube channel.