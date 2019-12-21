PMAS 2019 Grand Finals: Mayhem wins Game 3, Entity Gaming finishes #4

Fnatic is leading the table at the end of Match 3

PMAS 2019 Grand Finals is happening at HICC, Hyderabad. The third match of the Grand Finals Day 1 took place on the Erangel map from a third-person perspective. The first play-zone formed near the south side of the map, and it circled hot-priority locations such as Novorepnoye, Farm, and Military Base.

Mayhem wins Match 3

Early Game

The game started on a chaotic note with Team INS and 8bit fighting in the early stages of the game. The two teams were joined by Orange Rock making it a triple threat fight. Unfortunately, because of bad positioning Team INS got wiped out whereas both 8bit and Orange Rock fled from the scene.

Mid Game

ETG.Brawlers sneaked behind Fnatic and successfully eliminated two members. However, Orange Rock soon joined the fray and ETG.Brawlers were caught in the crossfire which resulted in their elimination from the game. Entity Gaming had a face-off with Seven Seas near the south bridge and Ghatak with the help of his M249 erased the entire lineup of Seven Seas from the map.

Late Game

The final skirmish between Fnatic and Mayhem was very close as both teams exchanged bullets. However, Mayhem used their man advantage properly as they pinned Fnatic to low ground. Despite Fnatic trying their best, Mayhem won the game-winning their first Chicken Dinner of the tournament.

PMAS 2019 Grand Finals Match 3 MVP

Match 3 Standings

Mayhem- 10 kills and 30 points Orange Rock- 11 kills and 21 points Fnatic- 7 kills and 21 points

