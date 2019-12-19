PMAS Finals 2019: List of teams participating in Grand Finals announced; here's how to catch the action live

PMAS Grand Finals 2019

After a hit showdown at PMAS 2019 Mastery Scrims, the stage is all set for PUBG Mobile All-Stars India 2019 Grand Finals, where the professional star teams of India will battle for the title and a massive prize pool of ₹50,00,000.

The Grand Finale will commence on 21st December and will be a two-day event. The teams that will be participating in the Grand Finals have been announced officially. Fnatic won the Mastery Scrims with commendable performance,and TeamIND came second.

Teams playing in PMAS Grand Finals 2019

A total of 16 teams will compete in the finals for two days and here's the full list:

8Bit

Entity Gaming

ETG Brawlers

Fnatic

God's Reign

Godlike

Hydra

Orange Rock

ORB Official

Seven Seas

SynerGE

Team iNSANE

Team Insidious

Team Mayhem

TeamIND

Zero Degree

How to watch PMAS Grand Finals 2019 Live?

Those who want to watch the tournament live and cheer for their favorite team can visit the Hitex Exhibition Center, Hall 1, Izzat Nagar, Kothaguda, Hyderabad. The entry is free, and the online seats can be booked here. Those who can't reach the spot can watch the live-action on the PUBG Mobile India YouTube channel, and the live stream will start at 1:00 PM.