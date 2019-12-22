PMAS Grand Finals 2019: Day 1 results and overall standings; Fnatic on top

PMAS Grand Finals 2019

The first day of PUBG Mobile All-Stars 2019 Finals is over, and five matches were scheduled to be played on Day 1, but due to some technical errors, only three games took place. A total of 16 teams are battling in PMAS 2019 for the trophy and a massive prize pool of ₹50,00,000.

Fnatic carried their form from the Mastery Scrims and started with a Chicken Dinner in the PMAS Finals 2019. They completely squared off other teams on the first day and topped the leaderboard with 71 points and one chicken dinner.

Team Mayhem and Team INSANE followed them with 47 and 40 points respectively, along with one chicken dinner each. Entity Gaming, the winner of PMCO South Asia Finals 2019, finished 9th with 25 points.

Here are the overall standings after Day 1 of PMAS Finals 2019.

PMAS Grand Finals 2019 Day 1 Overall Standings

#1 Fnatic- 71 points (23 kills)

#2 Team Mayhem- 47 points (19 kills)

#3 Team iNSANE- 40 points (13 kills)

#4 8Bit- 36 points (17 kills)

#5 God's Reign- 35 points (17 kills)

#6 SynerGE- 32 points (11 kills)

#7 Orange Rock- 30 points (15 kills)

#8 ORB Official- 28 points (9 kills)

#9 Entity Gaming- 25 points (15 kills)

#10 TeamIND- 21 points (5 kills)

#11 Godlike- 20 points (6 kills)

#12 Team Insidious- 10 points (5 kills)

#13 Seven Seas- 8 points (4 kills)

#14 Zero Degree- 8 points (4 kills)

#15 Etg.Brawlers- 7 points (4 kills)

#16 Hydra- 7 points (3 kills)

The teams will now be gearing up for PMAS Grand Finals 2019 Day 2, and the PUBG fans can visit Hitex Exhibition Center, Hall 1, HICC Convention Centre, Hitech-city, Hyderabad to cheer for their favourite team and online tickets can be booked here. The event will also be live-streamed on PUBG Mobile India's official YouTube channel and will begin at 1:00 PM on 22nd December.