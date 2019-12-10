Mortal explains Why is SouL not playing PMSC, PMAS 2019?

PUBG Mobile All-Stars India 2019 has begun, and PMSC World Cup 2019 is just around the corner. The teams playing in these events are also revealed officially. The PUBG fans are very excited about both the tournaments, but everyone had a question in mind about why SouL will not be a part of any of these tournaments.

Here are the teams that will be competing in both the tournaments:

Mortal, who is the leader of SouL, explained the reason not to play PMAS 2019 and PMSC World Cup 2019 while streaming live on YouTube.

Why will SouL not play PMAS 2019 and PMSC World Cup 2019?

Mortal explained that they were not invited to play as only the winner of the PMCO South Asia Finals 2019, i.e. Entity Gaming got the invitation to PMSC World Cup 2019. He further told that PMAS 2019 was around the corner and they did not have enough time to prepare the team for the tournament.

SouL represented India in PMCO Global Finals twice, and yet they will not compete in PUBG Mobile All-Star India 2019 and PMSC World Cup 2019. They came second in PMCO South Asia Finals 2019.