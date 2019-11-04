PMCO 2019 Fall Split: All eyes on Indian teams as PMCO inches closer

Kuldeep FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 04 Nov 2019, 21:26 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

PMCO Fall Split 2019 South Asia Finals will take place from 6-9th of November

PUBG Mobile Club Open regional final is on the horizon, and fans are gearing up for the biggest PUBG Mobile tournament of the year. The best teams around the world will battle for a massive prize pool for $2.5 million.

PUBG Mobile has become the premier Esports title in India, and the game has had a major hand in lifting the Indian Esports scene. PUBG Mobile is by far the most played video game in India, and it’s not coming down anytime soon. Despite being super active in the PUBG Mobile competitive ecosystem, India is struggling to find a footing internationally. Team Soul finished PMCO spring tournament in the 12th position despite them being the strongest team from India. This shows that Indian gaming culture still has a lot of room to grow.

There are 24 teams in the regional finals, out of which three will qualify for the Global Finals. A lot of new teams have risen in the PUBG gaming scene, and this is a good opportunity for Indian gamers to take a huge step forward.

Orange Rock is one favorite for the regional finals, and they are ready to leave a mark on the international stage. Soul Clan will also be in contention to win the finals as their star player Naman “Mortal” Mathur has returned to the roster. Mortal is one of the most popular streamers in India and is the co-founder of Team Soul. He left the competitive scene after the PMCO Spring Split but now is back to compete on the big stage. Teams like 8Bit and Entity Gaming will also look to establish themselves.

Mortal is back with Soul Clan

Big organizations like Fnatic have entered the PUBG Gaming scene, and they will now compete in the regional finals. This move opens a gateway for other big organizations to infiltrate the Indian gaming market. Until now, most of the Indian teams have been self-started and self-funded, but the entry of Fnatic changes the system.

Indian teams have all the ingredients to be successful on the big stage, and a dominant display at PMCO will solidify their stance.

Kuala Lumpur PMCO Global Finals sponsored by VIVO is on the horizon. Which squad will make a direct entry, and who'll make the Wildcards?



3 days to go until action rolls out at the KD Jadhav stadium, Delhi. Entry FREE.



VIP tickets link https://t.co/C6PilsLoku pic.twitter.com/9TVIuBAQ8d — PUBG MOBILE INDIA (@PUBGMOBILE_IN) November 3, 2019