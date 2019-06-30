PMCO 2019 North America Regional Finals Day 1 Full Match Schedule
After the finals of PMCO in the SEA region, it is the time for finals of PMCO Regionals 2019 in North America. The competition will be going to remain very tough like other regional finals as top 16 teams from all over North America will face each other in the biggest PUBG Mobile LAN Tournament
To watch the Live Stream of PMCO Regional Finals North America, refer to the links below:
#Youtube Stream Link
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YnDisg2a4Ug&feature=youtu.be
#Twitch Stream Link
https://www.twitch.tv/pubgmobile
Like SEA regional finals, the qualifying system is also the same in the NA finals. Top 1 teams from this stage will advance directly to PMCO Spring Split Global Finals and the 2nd and 3rd team will qualify for Prelims. So the schedule of Day 1 is also announced for the PMCO Regional Finals North America. So without wasting any time let's have a quick look at today's match schedule:
Match Schedule of PMCO North America Finals Day 1:
- Game 1 - Sanhok
- Game 2 - Vikendi
- Game 3 - Erangel
- Game 4 - Miramar
- Game 5 - Erangel
Like the other regional finals, all these matches were played in Third Person Mode (TPP). It is confirmed that today's game is going to be very exciting. Also, take a look at Top 16 teams that are going to compete with each other on the battlegrounds.
Teams Playing:
1. Nova eSports NA
2. Spacestation Gaming
3. Pittsburgh Knights
4. Lights Out
5. Wildcard
6. Method
7. Misfits Gaming
8. G25 Gaming
9. BlindedByWin
10. AreYouScared
11. Revenants
12. HQA
13. Granja del Gaming
14. Vn1
15. DELTA STARS
16. Cream Esports NA
Also regarding today's match, PUBG Mobile Official Twitter page has posted on their feed:
The PMCO is held as an international level Esports tournament. So the best teams of the world are going to witness the thrillest gameplay ever in the history of PMCO Finals 2019 in Berlin.
