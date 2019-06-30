PUBG News: PMCO 2019 North America Regional Finals Full Match Schedule And Teams Revealed

PMCO 2019 North America Regional Finals

The dates and match schedules for the North American Regional Finals are out. Here in this post, you will come across all the related information about the North American Regional Finals. You can check whether your favorite team has qualified for it or not. The streaming for the tournament will start from 30th June.

Day 1 Schedule (30th June):

On day 1, teams will play a total of 5 matches. Every team is going to try their best to take the most ranking points on day 1 and get to the top of the leaderboard.

Match 1- Sanhok(TPP)

Match 2- Vikendi(TPP)

Match 3- Erangel(TPP)

Match 4- Miramar(TPP)

Match 5- Erangel(TPP)

Day 2 Schedule (1st July):

On day 2 we will see more intense battles possible in PUBG Mobile. All North American teams qualified for the regional finals are professional. We will see a lot of strategies implemented in the game to get more points.

Match 1- Sanhok(TPP)

Match 2- Vikendi(TPP)

Match 3- Erangel(TPP)

Match 4- Miramar(TPP)

Match 5- Erangel(TPP)

Teams Qualified:

There are a total of 16 teams which will play in the North American Regional Finals. The prize pool for the finals $75,000 which will get divided among all 16 teams. The team which will take the first place will get $25,000 while teams on 2nd and 3rd place will get $12,000 and $9,000 respectively.

#1 Team Spacestation Gaming

#2 Team Wildcard Gaming

#3 Team Nova Esports NA

#4 Team Pittsburgh Knights

#5 Team Lights Out

#6 Team Method

#7 Team Misfits Gaming

#8 Team G25 Gaming

#9 Team BilndedByWin

#10 Team Revenants

#11 Team HQA

#12 Team Granja Del Gaming

#13 Team VN1

#14 Team Delta Stars

#15 Team Cream Sports NA

#16 Team Areyouscared

So these are the 16 teams which we will see battling out for North American Regional Finals and winner will take the $25,000 prize money and the tickets to play in PMCO Global Finals in Germany next month.

From Indian Regional Finals, Team Soul won the Indian Finals and will represent India in PMCO Global Finals. Also, the other two teams which are Team IND and Team Indian Tigers will play in PMCO Pre-Lims to qualify for PMCO Global Finals.