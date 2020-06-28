PMCO 2020: PUBG Mobile Club Open final day for registration

The registrations for the PMCO are now open and will end on the 12th of July.

Here is the registration procedure for the PMCO Fall Split.

PMCO registraion last date.

The registrations for the PMCO (PUBG Mobile Club Open) Fall Split have begun. Players can now sign up for the popular PUBG Mobile tournament.

PMCO 2020 Fall Split registration dates were announced by the James Jinho Yang, Director, PUBG Mobile Global eSports, alongside the PMWL announcement.

The PMCO features 16 teams from different regions facing off against each other. The tournament boasts of enormous prize money of $1,000,000.

Last Date for Registration for PMCO Fall Split 2020

The registration for PMCO is now underway. According to the official website, the last date for the registration of the teams is the 12th of July. Players will not be able to register for the tournament post that date. Hence if you are willing to participate, it is better to register now to avoid any hiccups.

Requirements for registration

Teams have to fulfill certain requirements laid down by the organizers such as minimum rank and age of the players, the nationality of the players and so forth.

The requirements to be fulfilled. for PMCO 2020

You can read all the requirements that have to be fulfilled on the official tournament page.

Click here to visit the official tournament page.

Registration process

The process for registration is quite simple. The players have to fill the forms providing all necessary details like IDs and names of the players, along with the team name and logo, region and so forth.

Click here to visit the official registration page.

Stages of the tournament

The tournament is split into six stages ,with registration being the first stage.

Stage 1: Registration (from 24th June to 12th July)

Stage 2 Qualifiers (from 17th July to 27th July)

Stage 3 Regional Group Stage (August)

Stage 4 Regional Semi-Finals (August)

Stage 5 Regional Finals (Setemper)

Stage 6 World League (TBA)

No specific dates have been announced for the Regional Group Stage, Semi-Finals and Finals.