PUBG Mobile: How to register for PMCO Fall Split 2020

Registrations for the PMCO Fall Split have been thrown open.

Here is the registration procedure for the tournament, along with a look at its format.

PMCO Spring Split registrations are now open

Registrations for the PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) 2020 Fall Split is now open, and players can enroll for the popular PUBG Mobile tournament.

Sixteen teams will battle it out against each another in the tournament boasting a huge prize pool of $1,000,000.

Phases/stages of PMCO Fall Split

Schedule of the tournament (Picture Courtesy: PUBG Mobile)

Stage 1 – Registration: This phase runs from June 24 to July 12.

Stage 2 - Qualification: The registered teams will face each other in the qualifiers for spots in the Regional Group Stage. The qualification phase will take place between July 17 and July 27.

Stage 3 – Regional Group Stage: This phase will see battles between teams that qualified from the qualifications stage from their respective regions. This stage is set to take place in August, but no exact dates have been released yet.

Stage 4 – Regional Semifinals: The qualified teams will fight it out for a spot in the regional finals. This phase is also scheduled to take place in August.

Stage 5 – Regional Finals: The winners of the semifinals will compete for a spot in the PMCO Fall Split World League. The regional finals are set to take place in September.

Stage 6 – World League: The qualified teams from different regions will battle it out against one another, and the exact dates of the PMCO World League are yet to be decided.

Here is how players can register for the PMCO

Registration form (Picture Courtesy: PUBG Mobile)

Players will have to fill in the required details like Team Name, Region and Team Logo on the registration page.

Click here to visit the registration page.