PMCO Brazil Regional Finals: Day 1 results and overall standings

The first day of PMCO Brazil Finals 2020, where a total of 16 teams are battling it out, is over.

There was some fierce competition on display during the first day of the PUBG Mobile event. The top nine teams will proceed to the PUBG Mobile Pro League 2020, and as of now there are a few that have a significant head-start.

A total of six games were played on the first day, and at the end of the action, Loops Esports were on top of the leader-board with 1 chicken dinner and 182 points. ENXAME GAMING and ACE1 followed them with 174 and 143 points respectively.

PMCO Brazil Finals Day 1 Overall Standings

#1 LOOPS ESPORTS 182 Points

#2 ENXAME GAMING 174 Points

#3 ACE1 143 Points

#4 TREAM CARRETA FURACAO 139 Points

#5 TEAM SOLID 130 Points

#6 9K ESPORTS 123 Points

#7 REAL ESPORTS 112 Points

#8 RUSH TO DIE 105 Points

#9 APLHA7 101 Points

#10 BRAZILLIAN KILLERS 92 Points

#11 STARDUEST 76 Points

#12 INTZ 64 Points

#13 EVO ESPORTS 59 Points

#14 CR4ZY 56 Points

#15 SANTOS ESPORTS 52 Points

#16 SKYLINE GAMING 49 Points

The Brazil Finals will go on for two days, and PUBG fans can catch the live action on the official PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel.