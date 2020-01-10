Complete guide to PMCO Spring Split 2020, PMPL 2020 and PMWL 2020

Rabia FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Feature Published Jan 10, 2020

Jan 10, 2020 IST SHARE

PMCO Spring Split 2020, PMPL 2020 and PMWL 2020

PUBG Mobile has started registrations for the most-awaited tournament, PMCO Spring Split 2020. The competition offers a massive prize pool of $1,000,000 and the players can register with their squad by 21st January and complete in the tournament.

Also Read: How to download PUBG Mobile update version 0.16.5

Unlike PMCO 2019, PMCO Spring Split 2020 follows an entirely different format. It will start from the in-game qualifiers and will finally lead to PUBG Mobile World League 2020 that will set the stage for PUBG Mobile World Championship.

Format of PMCO Spring Split 2020, PMWL 2020

Here's the complete format of PMCO Spring Split 2020 and how it will lead to PMPL 2020 and then finally towards PMWL 2020.

Registration (3rd Jan - 21st Jan)

The squads need to be registered under the region their country falls in. To know the requirements and the full registration process of PMCO 2020, check out the following articles:

The list of the regions where the squads can register themselves are as follows -

India

South Asia

Pakistan

Europe

Latam

Middle East & Africa

Wildcard

SEA Wildcard

North America

Brazil

Turkey

CIS

Germany

Iraq

Saudi Arabia

Click Here to get the complete list of the countries falling under these regions.

Advertisement

Note: The registration details for Japan, Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Chinese Taipei, Hongkong China, Macau China regions are yet to be announced by the officials

Online qualifiers (23rd Jan to 26th Jan, 30th Jan to 2nd Feb)

Unlike PMCO Spring Split 2020, where the teams registered for crew challenge, the squads will now have to play online qualifiers across all the four maps, and the top teams will proceed to the next stage, i.e. the group stage. The complete schedule of PMCO Online Qualifiers 2020 has been announced.

Group stage, semi-finals, finals (February - March)

Just like the previous year's Spring Split, a total of 32 teams will battle in the group stage, and the top 24 teams in the points table will proceed to the regional semi-finals. The top 16 teams from the regional semi-finals will earn a ticket to the regional finals. The teams which qualify for the PMCO Spring Split Regional Finals 2020 will be invited directly to the next split group stage, without having to pass online qualification again.

PMPL 2020 (March - April)

There is one more regional stage added before the teams go to the global stage, i.e. PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) 2020. PMPL will be played in two regions only, i.e. South Asia and the Americas.

In PMPL South Asia 2020, the top teams from India, Pakistan and South Asia Regional Finals will battle against each other, and the top teams will then proceed to the global event, i.e. PUBG Mobile World League 2020.

Similarly in PMPL Americas, the teams from Latin America, North America, Brazil will compete for their berth in PMWL 2020. The teams from the other regions will qualify directly for PMWL 2020 without any Pro League.

PMWL 2020 Season 1 (May - June)

PMCO Global Finals are replaced by PUBG Mobile World League 2020 and the teams from all the regions qualified will battle for the ultimate title and a massive prize pool of $1,000,000.

PMWL 2020 Season 1 will further set the stage for PUBG Mobile World Championship 2020 that was announced by James Yang, Director of PUBG Mobile Global Esports during PMCO Fall Split Global Finals 2019. The further details of the PUBG Mobile World Championship are yet to be released.

The PMCO Spring Split 2020 is divided into six stages which will be played for over five months. James Yang, Director of PUBG Mobile Global Esports also announced that the PUBG Esports 2020 would have a massive prize pool of $5,000,000.

PMCO Spring Split 2020 was confirmed on 2nd January via the PUBG Mobile official social media handles. PUBG Mobile tweeted -

#PMCO2019 was full of excitement, but #PMCO2020 is going to be even bigger! The PUBG MOBILE Club Open 2020 Spring Split will start its registration soon; get your squad ready for the new year! pic.twitter.com/3CugSrfqas — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) January 1, 2020

PMCO 2019 was organized under two editions, i.e., Spring Split 2019 that was conquered by Top Esports and Fall Split 2019, where Bigetron RA took away the top honors. The tournament will be streamed live on PUBG Mobile Esports' YouTube channel.