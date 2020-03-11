PMCO CIS Semi Finals: Day 1 results and overall standings

Overall Standings

The First Day of the PMCO CIS Semi-Finals 2020, where a total of 24 teams are battling for a spot in the PMCO CIS Finals 2020, is over. The teams of Group A and Group B (total 16 teams) battled it out on the First day of the PUBG Mobile event.

A total of four games were played on the first day, and after Day 1, NORTHEN LIGHTS topped the leaderboard with one chicken dinner and 36 points. 6Q TEAM and PRIES GAMING followed them with 36 and 32 points, respectively.

PMCO CIS Semi-Finals Day 1 Overall Standings

#1 NORTHERN LIGHTS 36 Points

#2 6Q TEAM 36 Points

#3 PRIES GAMING 32 Points

#4 NAIXGAMING 31 Points

#5 BRO MOBILE GAMING 31 Points

#6 RELAX TEAM 29 Points

#7 KOMINAPOWER 27 Points

#8 TEAMCH 27 Points

#9 DREAMEATERS 18 Points

#10 TEAM UNIQUE 17 Points

#11 F13 TEAM 17 Points

#12 MARAUDERS 16 Points

#13 MKERS 14 Points

#14 SNG CLUB 14 Points

#15 EVIL TEAM 9 Points

#16 PAIN TEAM 8 Points

The CIS Semi-Finals will go on for six days and PUBG fans can catch the live action on the official PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel.