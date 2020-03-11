Tencent reveals new date for PMPL South Asia 2020; Will be an online event

PMPL South Asia 2020

PUBG Mobile Pro League 2020, the next stage of PMCO Spring Split 2020 for South Asia has been rescheduled due to the Corona Virus outbreak. A few days back, the officials decided to convert this LAN tournament into an Online version where every team will play from their site. Along with the event being made into and online competition now, the date for it has been moved as well.

The health and safety of our players and staff are our first priority. Hence, we have decided to convert the PUBG MOBILE Pro League South Asia 2020 to online event due to unforeseen circumstances related to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.The event will start from March 19th without our fan and audience presence as we take the well-being of our staff and players, as well as the public health very seriously. Fans and audience could enjoy the game via our live streaming platform youtube.com/PUBGMOBILEEsports.

Moreover, some sources have also claimed that each team will perform under the presence of supervisor from Nodwin Gaming to prevent cheating actions. However, in case of foreign teams, all of them will play from a single spot in New Delhi (not confirmed).