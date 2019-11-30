PMCO Fall Split 2019 Global Finals: Day 2 schedule announced; here's where to watch the live stream

PUBG Mobile Club Open Fall Split 2019 Global finals had begun yesterday at the Putra World Trade Center in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The tournament will see 16 teams competing for the title. PMCO Fall Split 2019 Global Finals Day 2 has six matches scheduled for the day.

PMCO Fall Split 2019 Global Finals Day 2 schedule

PMCO Fall Split 2019 Global Finals Day 2 schedule (Image: PUBG Mobile Esports, YouTube)

Here is the schedule for the Global Finals Day 2:

Match 5: Erangel - 16:00 GMT +8 13:30 IST

Match 6: Sanhok - 17:10 GMT +8 14:40 IST

Match 7: Miramar at 18:15 GMT +8 15:45 IST

Match 8: Erangel - 19:50 GMT +8 17:20 IST

Match 9: Vikendi at 21:00 GMT +8 18:30 IST

Match 10: Erangel at 22:00 GMT +8 19:30 IST

Where to watch PMCO Fall Split 2019 Global Finals Day 2 schedule

Fans could catch the nail-biting live action of PMCO Fall Split 2019 Global Finals at Kuala Lampur,or can root for their favorite teams by watching the tournament online at PUBG Mobile Esports' official YouTube Channel. The Global Finals will be cast in fourteen languages and here's where you can watch the the English and Hindi live streams:

Hindi live stream for Day 1:

English live stream for Day 1:

