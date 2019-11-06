PMCO Fall Split 2019: SA Playins day 1 - MegaX wins game 6, Fnatic finishes at #9, Soul finishes at #3

ETG.Brawlers are leading the table at the end of Day 1

The sixth match of the big PUBG Mobile tournament, PMCO Fall Split 2019‘s South Asia Playins, took place at Vikendi in the third-person perspective. The flight path for the game was from Winery to Trevno, and it passed through locations like Podvosto and Cement Factory.

The first zone formed extremely far away from the flight path, and already a lot of teams were under pressure. The safe zone created a ruckus around the map, and it forced every team to rush towards safety. This led to an early game with very little action around the map.

Nepali Ho Ni landed the first blow in game 6 by eliminating Soul Mortal early in the game. Soul Clan could not fire back, and the team had to retaliate from the fight. The safe zone played the party spoiler in this game as multiple teams were caught out while rushing into the zone. Mega X won the game after they eliminated 2 members from Mayhem in the final circle. Mega X could not make any significant impact in their previous matches, but they passed with flying colors in game 6. Zero Degree performed exceptionally well throughout the day but they had to face an early elimination in the final game.

Soul Viper and Soul Clutch God landed 8 kills for their team, and even though Soul got eliminated, they still finished in the 3rd position. Team INS and 8 Bit were the underperformers in game 6, as both teams finished at the bottom half of the table. This was the final game of the day and the PMCO the competition will resume tomorrow with Day 2 action.

Mega X: 7 kills and 27 points Mayhem: 11 kills and 25 points Soul: 8 kills and 14 points