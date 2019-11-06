PMCO Fall Split 2019: SA Playins Day 1; Orange Rock finishes at #12, ETG wins another round, Soul finishes at #8

ETG.Brawlers are leading after two games

The second match of the big PUBG Mobile tournament, PMCO Fall Split 2019's South Asia Playins took place at Vikendi in the third-person perspective. The flight path for the game was from Hot Spring to Port which left all the hot spots accessible in the match. Spots like Cosmodrome, Zabava, and Cement Factory were all up for grabs, and all the teams were quick to jump on these places.

The first safe zone formed near the Port side of the map and half of the zone was in the ocean. This resulted in a very passive early game from all the teams on the map.

ETG won two games in a row

The match started with Soul Viper securing the first kill of the game. Team Zero Degree eliminated three members of Mega X after a very aggressive flank from their side. The game was closely contested in the early game, and it was during the mid-game that teams started to fight. Team Soul tried a different approach in the game with Mortal separating from the rest of the team, but this was not enough for them as they got eliminated one by one.

Orange Rock misery continues in game 2

ETG.Brawlers once again came out victorious in game 2 after they had comfortably won game 1. Zero Degree was the surprise package in the map as the newly-formed team obliterated their opponents with their aggressive playing style.

Orange Rock got eliminated very early in the game and their teamwork seemed out of sync. They played the early game passively but couldn’t nail the kills during the team fight. Trustdprocess gave a fight to ETG.Brawlers in the final circle but had to settle for third at the end.

Match 2- Vikendi TPP

ETG.Brawlers- 10 kills and 30 points

Zero Degree- 13 kills and 20 points

Trustdprocess- 5 kills and 19 points