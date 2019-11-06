PMCO Fall Split 2019: SA Playins day 1; Trustdprocess wins game 4, Orange Rock finishes at #3, Fnatic finishes at #8

ETG.Brawlers is leading the table

The fourth match of the PUBG Mobile tournament, PMCO Fall Split 2019 South Asia Playins took place at Sanhok in third-person perspective. The flight path for the game was from Camp Alpha to Camp Bravo so the areas like Bootcamp and Paradise Resort were easily accessible.

Ths first safe zone covered a huge chunk of the entire right side map, so there was no additional pressure on teams since rotation is easy in Sanhok. All the teams played a silent early game, and everybody was more focused on ensuring safety first.

Trustdprocess won game 4

Fnatic’s Scout knocked out ETG.Brawlers’ Sangwan, but Ghatak stole it for the first kill of the game. Entity Gaming is known for its high-tempo game, and it was on display as they wiped out the entire squad of Mayhem in a close skirmish. An exceptional Grenade from Trustdprocess’s ShagaR knocked out three players from the Orange Rock team. This was enough for team Trustdprocess to close out the game as they eliminated Entity Gaming’s Neo to secure the chicken dinner.

Team IND had to face an early elimination

ETG.Brawlers couldn’t secure four wins in a row as the team were eliminated early in the game. Entity Gaming stayed true to their style and played an action-heavy game.

After failing miserably in the first three games of the day, Orange Rock finally showed up big in game 4. They barely missed out on the chicken dinner and will aim to improve their performance on day 2 of the tournament. Fnatic was the major disappointment in the game as the star-studded lineup just secured 1 kill in the game. Tustdprocess had been ramping up throughout the day, and they showed their true potential in this game.

Match 4- Snhok TPP

Trustdprocess- 13 kills and 33 points

Entity Gaming- 7 kills and 21 points

Orange Rock- 7 kills and 7 points