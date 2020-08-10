PMCO Fall Split 2020: 531 teams banned and disqualified for hacking

The PMCO Fall Split 2020 Group Stage is scheduled to start from 11th August 2020. This stage will feature the qualified teams from the Online Qualifiers as well as invited teams who will then compete against each other for a place in semi-finals.

The list of invited and qualified teams has not been declared yet but PUBG Mobile recently made a series of revelations in an official announcement. They first revealed that the PMCO Fall Split 2020 recorded the highest number of registrations in the game's history, before adding that over 500 teams have been banned for cheating in the qualifiers.

Here are the complete details regarding the banned teams.

PMCO Fall Split 2020: Teams Banned for Hacking

PMCO Fall Split 2020 (Image Credits: Tencent)

Out of over 80,000 registered teams, a total of 531 teams have been banned and disqualified from the tournament after being found guilty of using hacks by PUBG Mobile's Ban Pan anti-cheat system. The list of banned teams has, however, not been revealed. Here is the official announcement by PUBG Mobile:

First off, we would like to thank you for what became the biggest registration turnout in the PUBG MOBILE history, as over 80,000 teams have signed up for the upcoming PMCO 2020 Fall Split! That number however didn’t stopped us from stopping our fight against the hackers, as over 500 teams have been banned or disqualified from the qualifying stage by our Ban Pan system!

Additionally, the region-wise schedule of the PMCO Fall Split 2020 has also been revealed. Here is the full schedule:

North America: 11th August 2020 to 30th August 2020

11th August 2020 to 30th August 2020 LATAM: 11th August 2020 to 30th August 2020

11th August 2020 to 30th August 2020 Brazil: 11th August 2020 to 30th August 2020

11th August 2020 to 30th August 2020 Iraq: 11th August 2020 to 30th August 2020

11th August 2020 to 30th August 2020 South Asia: 12th August 2020 to 30th August 2020

12th August 2020 to 30th August 2020 India: 12th August 2020 to 30th August 2020

12th August 2020 to 30th August 2020 Pakistan: 25th August 2020 to 13th September 2020

25th August 2020 to 13th September 2020 Wildcard: 25th August 2020 to 13th September 2020

25th August 2020 to 13th September 2020 Europe: 1st September 2020 to 20th September 2020

1st September 2020 to 20th September 2020 CIS: 1st September 2020 to 20th September 2020

1st September 2020 to 20th September 2020 Middle East: 1st September 2020 to 20th September 2020

1st September 2020 to 20th September 2020 SEA Wildcard: 12th September 2020 to 20th September 2020

12th September 2020 to 20th September 2020 Turkey: 22nd September 2020 to 11th October 2020

22nd September 2020 to 11th October 2020 Germany: 22nd September 2020 to 11th October 2020

22nd September 2020 to 11th October 2020 Egypt: 22nd September 2020 to 11th October 2020

22nd September 2020 to 11th October 2020 Saudi Arabia: 22nd September 2020 to 11th October 2020

The PUBG Mobile Club Open 2020 offers a massive prize pool of $1,000,000 and will be streamed live on the scheduled days on PUBG Mobile Esports' YouTube channel.

