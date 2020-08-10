PMCO Fall Split 2020 breaks record with over 80,000 registrations

The PMCO Fall Split 2020 Group Stage schedule has been released in an official announcement made by PUBG Mobile recently.

In addition to the schedule, PUBG Mobile also revealed that the PMCO Fall Split 2020 has shattered the record for the highest number of registrations in the game's history.

The announcement further disclosed that a total of 531 teams have been banned from the tournament due to their involvement in hacking during the Online Qualifiers. These teams will subsequently not be proceeding to the next stages. The list of banned teams has not been revealed yet.

PMCO Fall Split 2020: Record-breaking registrations

PMCO Fall Split 2020 (Image Credits: Tencent)

PMCO Fall Split has recorded over 80,000 registrations globally as announced by PUBG Mobile on the final day of PMWL 2020 Finals. In their announcement, the PUBG Mobile team thanked all the participants that have signed up for the tournament.

Here is the announcement made by PUBG Mobile regarding the new record and hackers in the tournament:

First off, we would like to thank you for what became the biggest registration turnout in the PUBG MOBILE history, as over 80,000 teams have signed up for the upcoming PMCO 2020 Fall Split! That number however didn’t stopped us from stopping our fight against the hackers, as over 500 teams have been banned or disqualified from the qualifying stage by our Ban Pan system!

Meanwhile, the schedule of PMCO Fall Split 2020 Group Stage has been announced for all the regions and here is a glance at the same:

Advertisement

PUBG Mobile Club Open Fall Split 2020 Group Stage (image Credits: Tencent)

PUBG Mobile Club Open 2020 offers a massive prize pool of $1,000,000 and will be streamed live on the scheduled days on PUBG Mobile Esports' YouTube channel.

A bunch of other important announcements were also made during the event and you can have a look at them in the video below:

Also Read: PMWL 2020 East Winner - Bigetron RA (BTR) wins PUBG Mobile World League 2020 East