PMCO Fall Split 2020 India Day 1 Group Stage schedule officially announced

The second major PUBG Mobile tournament of the year- the PMCO Fall Split 2020- has finally begun, with the group stage for India set to begin from 12th August.

A total of 32 teams, divided into 4 groups, will be battling against each other in the group stage. The top 24 teams from this stage will further advance to the PMCO semi-final stage.

The schedule for all the regions of the PMCO Fall Split 2020 has been officially announced. Here's the Day 1 schedule of the PMCO India Fall Split group stage.

PMCO Fall Split 2020 India Day 1 group stage schedule

Date and timing: 12th August at 6:00 PM IST

Day 1 Groups: A vs. B

Matches:

Map 1 (6:00 PM IST): Erangel

Map 2 (6:45 PM IST): Sanhok

Map 3 (7:30 PM IST): Miramar

Map 4 (8:15 PM IST): Vikendi

A total of four matches will be played each day in the third-person perspective (TPP) mode.

Advertisement

Here is a list of the 32 teams that have qualified for the PMCO Fall Split 2020 India group stage.

Teams playing in the PMCO Fall Split 2020 India group stage

Group A

FALLENangelz

Haters Esports

TEAM F4

Team Mayhem

MCYS

FINTOX

UP50ESPORTS

TXO

Group B

X Spark

Team INGL

MCOPS ESPORTS

DND MAHEWIANS

NINJA X TEAM

INDIAN OFFICIAL

Lord Fam

AZTECS ESP

Group C

Reckoning

REVENGE CORVUS

BlitzkriegXP

Nox Official

VR1 Esports

DTHesports

Future station

STALWART ESPORTS

Group D

Team LegStump

Optimum Esports

HEX ReaperX

Team ESN

WeBSiTE

Nalayk

TEAM iNSANE

Reckless Esports

The PUBG Mobile Club Open 2020 features a massive prize pool of $1,000,000. PUBG Mobile fans can catch all the live action on PUBG Mobile Esports' YouTube Channel.

Also Read: PMCO Fall Split 2020 breaks record with over 80,000 registrations