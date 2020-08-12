Create
PMCO Fall Split 2020 India Day 1 Group Stage schedule officially announced

The PUBG Mobile Club Open Fall Split 2020 India (Image credits: PUBG Mobile)
Tarun Sayal
ANALYST
Modified 12 Aug 2020, 07:10 IST
News
The second major PUBG Mobile tournament of the year- the PMCO Fall Split 2020- has finally begun, with the group stage for India set to begin from 12th August.

A total of 32 teams, divided into 4 groups, will be battling against each other in the group stage. The top 24 teams from this stage will further advance to the PMCO semi-final stage.

The schedule for all the regions of the PMCO Fall Split 2020 has been officially announced. Here's the Day 1 schedule of the PMCO India Fall Split group stage.

PMCO Fall Split 2020 India Day 1 group stage schedule

Date and timing: 12th August at 6:00 PM IST

Day 1 Groups: A vs. B

Matches:

  • Map 1 (6:00 PM IST): Erangel
  • Map 2 (6:45 PM IST): Sanhok
  • Map 3 (7:30 PM IST): Miramar
  • Map 4 (8:15 PM IST): Vikendi

A total of four matches will be played each day in the third-person perspective (TPP) mode.

Here is a list of the 32 teams that have qualified for the PMCO Fall Split 2020 India group stage.

Teams playing in the PMCO Fall Split 2020 India group stage

Group A

  • FALLENangelz
  • Haters Esports
  • TEAM F4
  • Team Mayhem
  • MCYS
  • FINTOX
  • UP50ESPORTS
  • TXO

Group B

  • X Spark
  • Team INGL
  • MCOPS ESPORTS
  • DND MAHEWIANS
  • NINJA X TEAM
  • INDIAN OFFICIAL
  • Lord Fam
  • AZTECS ESP

Group C

  • Reckoning
  • REVENGE CORVUS
  • BlitzkriegXP
  • Nox Official
  • VR1 Esports
  • DTHesports
  • Future station
  • STALWART ESPORTS

Group D

  • Team LegStump
  • Optimum Esports
  • HEX ReaperX
  • Team ESN
  • WeBSiTE
  • Nalayk
  • TEAM iNSANE
  • Reckless Esports

The PUBG Mobile Club Open 2020 features a massive prize pool of $1,000,000. PUBG Mobile fans can catch all the live action on PUBG Mobile Esports' YouTube Channel.

Also Read: PMCO Fall Split 2020 breaks record with over 80,000 registrations

Published 12 Aug 2020, 07:10 IST
PUBG PUBG Mobile Club Open's Fall Split PMCO India Fall Split 2020
