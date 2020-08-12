PMCO Fall Split 2020 India Day 1 Group Stage schedule officially announced

The second major PUBG Mobile tournament of the year- the PMCO Fall Split 2020- has finally begun, with the group stage for India set to begin from 12th August.
A total of 32 teams, divided into 4 groups, will be battling against each other in the group stage. The top 24 teams from this stage will further advance to the PMCO semi-final stage.
The schedule for all the regions of the PMCO Fall Split 2020 has been officially announced. Here's the Day 1 schedule of the PMCO India Fall Split group stage.
PMCO Fall Split 2020 India Day 1 group stage schedule
Date and timing: 12th August at 6:00 PM IST
Day 1 Groups: A vs. B
Matches:
- Map 1 (6:00 PM IST): Erangel
- Map 2 (6:45 PM IST): Sanhok
- Map 3 (7:30 PM IST): Miramar
- Map 4 (8:15 PM IST): Vikendi
A total of four matches will be played each day in the third-person perspective (TPP) mode.
Here is a list of the 32 teams that have qualified for the PMCO Fall Split 2020 India group stage.
Teams playing in the PMCO Fall Split 2020 India group stage
Group A
- FALLENangelz
- Haters Esports
- TEAM F4
- Team Mayhem
- MCYS
- FINTOX
- UP50ESPORTS
- TXO
Group B
- X Spark
- Team INGL
- MCOPS ESPORTS
- DND MAHEWIANS
- NINJA X TEAM
- INDIAN OFFICIAL
- Lord Fam
- AZTECS ESP
Group C
- Reckoning
- REVENGE CORVUS
- BlitzkriegXP
- Nox Official
- VR1 Esports
- DTHesports
- Future station
- STALWART ESPORTS
Group D
- Team LegStump
- Optimum Esports
- HEX ReaperX
- Team ESN
- WeBSiTE
- Nalayk
- TEAM iNSANE
- Reckless Esports
The PUBG Mobile Club Open 2020 features a massive prize pool of $1,000,000. PUBG Mobile fans can catch all the live action on PUBG Mobile Esports' YouTube Channel.
Published 12 Aug 2020, 07:10 IST