PMCO Fall Split 2020 India: List of teams qualified for the group stage

The group stage of the PMCO Fall Split 2020 India is starting on 12th August, with 32 teams playing in the first phase. All these teams are divided into four groups (eight in each group) and will battle for a spot in the next stage of the PUBG Mobile Club Open.
The top 24 teams from this India group stage will proceed to the next round.
PUBG Mobile has officially announced the teams that have qualified for the group stage of the PMCO Fall Split 2020 India.
Teams playing in the PMCO Fall Split 2020 India group stage
Group A
- FALLENangelz
- Haters Esports
- TEAM F4
- Team Mayhem
- MCYS
- FINTOX
- UP50ESPORTS
- TXO
Group B
- XSpark
- Team INGL
- MCOPS ESPORTS
- DND MAHEWIANS
- NINJAX TEAM
- INDIAN OFFICIAL
- Lord Fam
- AZTECS ESP
Group C
- Reckoning
- REVENGE CORVUS
- BlitzkriegXP
- Nox Official
- VR1 Esports
- DTHesports
- Futurestation
- STALWART ESPORTS
Group D
- Team LegStump
- Optimum Esports
- HEX ReaperX
- Team ESN
- WeBSiTE
- Nalayk
- TEAM iNSANE
- Reckless Esports
These teams will be battling with one another throughout the week. A total of four maps will be played each day in third-person perspective (TPP) mode.
Here's the group-wise schedule of the PMCO Fall Split 2020 India:
- Day 1 : Group A & B
- Day 2 : Group C & D
- Day 3 : Group A & D
- Day 4 : Group C & B
- Day 5 : Group C & A
- Day 6 : Group D & B
The first day of the PMCO Fall Split 2020 India group stage will begin on 12th August (today) at 6:00 PM IST. Fans can catch the live action on the official YouTube channel of PUBG Mobile Esports on the scheduled days.Published 11 Aug 2020, 20:04 IST