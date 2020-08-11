Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

PMCO Fall Split 2020 India: List of teams qualified for the group stage

PMCO Fall Split 2020 India (Image credits: PUBG Mobile)
PMCO Fall Split 2020 India (Image credits: PUBG Mobile)
Tarun Sayal
ANALYST
Modified 11 Aug 2020, 20:04 IST
News
Advertisement

The group stage of the PMCO Fall Split 2020 India is starting on 12th August, with 32 teams playing in the first phase. All these teams are divided into four groups (eight in each group) and will battle for a spot in the next stage of the PUBG Mobile Club Open.

The top 24 teams from this India group stage will proceed to the next round.

PUBG Mobile has officially announced the teams that have qualified for the group stage of the PMCO Fall Split 2020 India.

Teams playing in the PMCO Fall Split 2020 India group stage

Group A

  • FALLENangelz
  • Haters Esports
  • TEAM F4
  • Team Mayhem
  • MCYS
  • FINTOX
  • UP50ESPORTS
  • TXO

Group B

  • XSpark
  • Team INGL
  • MCOPS ESPORTS
  • DND MAHEWIANS
  • NINJAX TEAM
  • INDIAN OFFICIAL
  • Lord Fam
  • AZTECS ESP
Advertisement

Group C

  • Reckoning
  • REVENGE CORVUS
  • BlitzkriegXP
  • Nox Official
  • VR1 Esports
  • DTHesports
  • Futurestation
  • STALWART ESPORTS

Group D

  • Team LegStump
  • Optimum Esports
  • HEX ReaperX
  • Team ESN
  • WeBSiTE
  • Nalayk
  • TEAM iNSANE
  • Reckless Esports

These teams will be battling with one another throughout the week. A total of four maps will be played each day in third-person perspective (TPP) mode.

Here's the group-wise schedule of the PMCO Fall Split 2020 India:

  • Day 1 : Group A & B
  • Day 2 : Group C & D
  • Day 3 : Group A & D
  • Day 4 : Group C & B
  • Day 5 : Group C & A
  • Day 6 : Group D & B

The first day of the PMCO Fall Split 2020 India group stage will begin on 12th August (today) at 6:00 PM IST. Fans can catch the live action on the official YouTube channel of PUBG Mobile Esports on the scheduled days.

Published 11 Aug 2020, 20:04 IST
PUBG PUBG Mobile Club Open's Fall Split PMCO India Fall Split 2020
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
🔍
Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी