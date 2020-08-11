PMCO Fall Split 2020 India: List of teams qualified for the group stage

The group stage of the PMCO Fall Split 2020 India is starting on 12th August, with 32 teams playing in the first phase. All these teams are divided into four groups (eight in each group) and will battle for a spot in the next stage of the PUBG Mobile Club Open.

The top 24 teams from this India group stage will proceed to the next round.

PUBG Mobile has officially announced the teams that have qualified for the group stage of the PMCO Fall Split 2020 India.

1 day left of the PUBG MOBILE Club Open Fall Split 2020, #PMCO India, South Asia & Pakistan begins, 12th August. Watch the action live:



📺https://t.co/IGiaHrpktm

📺https://t.co/ekDjFoTLeb

📺https://t.co/rgegn5Y4Lg pic.twitter.com/FFTYHS1Qhh — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) August 11, 2020

Teams playing in the PMCO Fall Split 2020 India group stage

Group A

FALLENangelz

Haters Esports

TEAM F4

Team Mayhem

MCYS

FINTOX

UP50ESPORTS

TXO

Group B

XSpark

Team INGL

MCOPS ESPORTS

DND MAHEWIANS

NINJAX TEAM

INDIAN OFFICIAL

Lord Fam

AZTECS ESP

Advertisement

Group C

Reckoning

REVENGE CORVUS

BlitzkriegXP

Nox Official

VR1 Esports

DTHesports

Futurestation

STALWART ESPORTS

Group D

Team LegStump

Optimum Esports

HEX ReaperX

Team ESN

WeBSiTE

Nalayk

TEAM iNSANE

Reckless Esports

These teams will be battling with one another throughout the week. A total of four maps will be played each day in third-person perspective (TPP) mode.

Here's the group-wise schedule of the PMCO Fall Split 2020 India:

Day 1 : Group A & B

Group A & B Day 2 : Group C & D

Group C & D Day 3 : Group A & D

Group A & D Day 4 : Group C & B

Group C & B Day 5 : Group C & A

Group C & A Day 6 : Group D & B

The first day of the PMCO Fall Split 2020 India group stage will begin on 12th August (today) at 6:00 PM IST. Fans can catch the live action on the official YouTube channel of PUBG Mobile Esports on the scheduled days.