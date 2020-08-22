Create
PUBG Mobile: PMCO Fall Split 2020 India semifinals — teams qualified, schedule and live stream

PMCO Fall Split 2020 India (Image credits: PUBG Mobile Esports)
Tarun Sayal
ANALYST
Modified 22 Aug 2020, 14:49 IST
Feature
The PMCO Fall Split 2020 India group stage is over. This round saw a total of 32 teams battling against each other for a spot in PUBG Mobile Club Open Fall Split 2020 India semifinals stage.

These teams were divided into four groups (A, B, C, and D), out of which the top 21 teams have qualified for the PMCO Fall Split 2020 India semifinals stage.

This round will start on 22nd August (today), and will go on for six days. Here's the list of teams that have qualified for the semifinals of the tournament.

Teams qualified for the PMCO Fall Split 2020 India semifinals

Group A

  • VR1 Esports
  • Aztecs ESP
  • FutureStation
  • UP50Esports
  • Fintox
  • Nalayk
  • Lord Fam

Group B

  • Team Mayhem
  • Reckoning
  • Optimum Esports
  • Team Insane
  • Team Legstump
  • Stalwart Esports
  • Nox Official

Group C

  • XSpark
  • Fallen Angelz
  • Team INGL
  • MSYS
  • Team ESN
  • Hex ReaperX
  • BlitzkriegXP

Schedule of the PMCO Fall Split 2020 India semifinals

A total of 21 teams will be playing in the PMCO Fall Split 2020 India semifinals stage. The top 14 teams will advance to the Finals. Here's the complete schedule of the semifinals stage:

Dates, groups and maps:

  • 22 August (A vs B): Erangel, Sanhok, Vikendi, Erangel
  • 23 August (A vs C): Erangel, Sanhok, Vikendi, Erangel
  • 25 August (C vs B): Erangel, Sanhok, Vikendi, Erangel
  • 26 August (A vs B): Erangel, Sanhok, Vikendi, Erangel
  • 27 August (A vs C): Erangel, Sanhok, Vikendi, Erangel
  • 28 August (C vs B): Erangel, Sanhok, Vikendi, Erangel

A total of four matches will be played each day in a third person prespective (TPP) mode.

Live stream

The PUBG Mobile Club Open 2020 features a massive prize pool of $1,000,000. PUBG Mobile fans can catch all the live action on PUBG Mobile Esports' official YouTube channel.

Follow Sportskeeda to get the latest PUBG Mobile Club Open 2020 (PMCO) standings and results.

Published 22 Aug 2020, 14:49 IST
PUBG PMCO Fall Split Schedule 2020 PMCO South Asia Fall Split 2020 PMCO India Fall Split 2020
