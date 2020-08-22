PUBG Mobile: PMCO Fall Split 2020 India semifinals — teams qualified, schedule and live stream

The PMCO Fall Split 2020 India group stage is over. This round saw a total of 32 teams battling against each other for a spot in PUBG Mobile Club Open Fall Split 2020 India semifinals stage.

These teams were divided into four groups (A, B, C, and D), out of which the top 21 teams have qualified for the PMCO Fall Split 2020 India semifinals stage.

This round will start on 22nd August (today), and will go on for six days. Here's the list of teams that have qualified for the semifinals of the tournament.

Teams qualified for the PMCO Fall Split 2020 India semifinals

Group A

VR1 Esports

Aztecs ESP

FutureStation

UP50Esports

Fintox

Nalayk

Lord Fam

Group B

Team Mayhem

Reckoning

Optimum Esports

Team Insane

Team Legstump

Stalwart Esports

Nox Official

Group C

XSpark

Fallen Angelz

Team INGL

MSYS

Team ESN

Hex ReaperX

BlitzkriegXP

Schedule of the PMCO Fall Split 2020 India semifinals

A total of 21 teams will be playing in the PMCO Fall Split 2020 India semifinals stage. The top 14 teams will advance to the Finals. Here's the complete schedule of the semifinals stage:

Dates, groups and maps:

22 August (A vs B) : Erangel, Sanhok, Vikendi, Erangel

: Erangel, Sanhok, Vikendi, Erangel 23 August (A vs C) : Erangel, Sanhok, Vikendi, Erangel

: Erangel, Sanhok, Vikendi, Erangel 25 August (C vs B) : Erangel, Sanhok, Vikendi, Erangel

: Erangel, Sanhok, Vikendi, Erangel 26 August (A vs B) : Erangel, Sanhok, Vikendi, Erangel

: Erangel, Sanhok, Vikendi, Erangel 27 August (A vs C) : Erangel, Sanhok, Vikendi, Erangel

: Erangel, Sanhok, Vikendi, Erangel 28 August (C vs B): Erangel, Sanhok, Vikendi, Erangel

A total of four matches will be played each day in a third person prespective (TPP) mode.

Live stream

The PUBG Mobile Club Open 2020 features a massive prize pool of $1,000,000. PUBG Mobile fans can catch all the live action on PUBG Mobile Esports' official YouTube channel.

Follow Sportskeeda to get the latest PUBG Mobile Club Open 2020 (PMCO) standings and results.