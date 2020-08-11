Create
PMCO Fall Split 2020 South Asia: List of teams qualified for group stage

The PMCO Fall Split 2020 South Asia details (Image credits: PUBG Mobile)
Tarun Sayal
ANALYST
Modified 11 Aug 2020, 20:19 IST
News
The group stage of the PMCO Fall Split 2020 South Asia starts on 12th August, with 32 teams playing in the first stage. Teams are divided into four groups (eight in each pool) and will battle for a spot in the next phase of the PUBG Mobile Club Open.

The top 24 teams from this South Asia group stage will proceed to the next round.

PUBG Mobile has officially announced the teams that have qualified for the group stage of the PMCO Fall Split 2020 South Asia.

Teams playing in the PMCO Fall Split 2020 South Asia group stage

Group A

  • PN CREW
  • A1 eSports
  • Wolves Den
  • SATAN
  • HARAME
  • Phantom Esports
  • NAVI
  • HIGH VOLTAGE

Group B

  • 1971 Gladiators
  • RIVALS X
  • PWP Esports
  • RisingNepal
  • KS Invincibile
  • 4 Archangels
  • T4M Official
  • KIRA PEACE FLOW

Group C

  • KS AXE
  • Triple Nine Axe
  • DoyenKnightSs
  • DRS GAMING
  • AzraelGaming
  • Soulz OF BD
  • NRZ Hunters
  • GODS REBORN

Group D

  • Venom Legends
  • TrustD Process
  • SOLTISQUAD
  • Thunder Yeti
  • 7Sea Esport
  • Abrupt Slayers
  • E2SOPM
  • ANGRY SPRINGS ( TEAMS AGS )

These teams will be fighting against each other throughout the week. A total of four maps will be played each day in third-person perspective (TPP) mode.

Here's the group-wise schedule of the PMCO Fall Split 2020 South Asia:

  • Day 1 : Group A & B
  • Day 2 : Group C & D
  • Day 3 : Group A & D
  • Day 4 : Group C & B
  • Day 5 : Group C & A
  • Day 6 : Group D & B

The first day of the PMCO Fall Split 2020 South Asia group stage will begin on 12th August (today) at 5:30 PM IST. Fans can catch the live action on the official YouTube channel of PUBG Mobile Esports on the scheduled days.

Published 11 Aug 2020, 20:19 IST
PUBG PUBG Mobile Club Open's Fall Split PMCO Fall Split South Asia Finals PMCO South Asia Fall Split 2020
