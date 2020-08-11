PMCO Fall Split 2020 South Asia: List of teams qualified for group stage

The group stage of the PMCO Fall Split 2020 South Asia starts on 12th August, with 32 teams playing in the first stage. Teams are divided into four groups (eight in each pool) and will battle for a spot in the next phase of the PUBG Mobile Club Open.

The top 24 teams from this South Asia group stage will proceed to the next round.

PUBG Mobile has officially announced the teams that have qualified for the group stage of the PMCO Fall Split 2020 South Asia.

Teams playing in the PMCO Fall Split 2020 South Asia group stage

Group A

PN CREW

A1 eSports

Wolves Den

SATAN

HARAME

Phantom Esports

NAVI

HIGH VOLTAGE

Group B

1971 Gladiators

RIVALS X

PWP Esports

RisingNepal

KS Invincibile

4 Archangels

T4M Official

KIRA PEACE FLOW

Group C

KS AXE

Triple Nine Axe

DoyenKnightSs

DRS GAMING

AzraelGaming

Soulz OF BD

NRZ Hunters

GODS REBORN

Group D

Venom Legends

TrustD Process

SOLTISQUAD

Thunder Yeti

7Sea Esport

Abrupt Slayers

E2SOPM

ANGRY SPRINGS ( TEAMS AGS )

These teams will be fighting against each other throughout the week. A total of four maps will be played each day in third-person perspective (TPP) mode.

Here's the group-wise schedule of the PMCO Fall Split 2020 South Asia:

Day 1 : Group A & B

Group A & B Day 2 : Group C & D

Group C & D Day 3 : Group A & D

Group A & D Day 4 : Group C & B

Group C & B Day 5 : Group C & A

Group C & A Day 6 : Group D & B

The first day of the PMCO Fall Split 2020 South Asia group stage will begin on 12th August (today) at 5:30 PM IST. Fans can catch the live action on the official YouTube channel of PUBG Mobile Esports on the scheduled days.