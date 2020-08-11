PMCO Fall Split 2020: Teams playing in North America group stage announced

The group stage of the PMCO Fall Split 2020 North America will begin from 12th August, with 32 teams playing in the first phase. All these teams are divided into four groups (eight in each group) and will battle for a spot in the next stage of the PUBG Mobile Club Open. The top 24 teams from the North America group stage will proceed to the next round.

PUBG Mobile has officially announced the list teams qualified for the group stage of the PMCO Fall Split 2020 North America.

Teams playing in the PMCO Fall Split 2020 North America group stage

Group A

Ninth Circle

4 Angry Babies

ThizzleTron 3000

POWERFULL

Figure 8

The Soul

BATs

Versatile

Group B

IMPACT

303 Esports

syndicate

WARNING 6

SK by BLW

DEFEATERS

6 Angry Men

Punjab eSports

Group C

Scrim Farm NA

Null

Execute

Infinex Gaming

Hometown

Kosmos Esports

TIBET

Tiptop Cn1

Group D

Latinos Unidos

Endgame

ParadoxNA

Spartanos Gaming

LeveLx eSports

MostWanted

DeathAngels

Quest

These teams will be fighting against each other throughout the week. A total of four maps will be played each day in third-person perspective (TPP) mode.

Here's the group-wise schedule of the PMCO Fall Split 2020 North America:

Tuesday: Group A vs Group B - Erangel, Sanhok, Miramar, Erangel

Wednesday: Group C vs Group D - Erangel, Sanhok, Miramar, Erangel

Thursday: Group A vs Group C - Erangel, Vikendi, Miramar, Erangel

Friday: Group B vs Group D - Erangel, Vikendi, Miramar, Erangel

Saturday: Group A vs Group D - Erangel, Sanhok, Vikendi, Erangel

Sunday: Group B vs Group C - Erangel, Sanhok, Vikendi, Erangel

Day 1 of the PMCO Fall Split 2020 NA group stage will begin on 12th August at 5:30 AM IST. Fans can catch the live action on the official YouTube channel of PUBG Mobile Esports on the scheduled days.