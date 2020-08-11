PMCO Fall Split 2020: Teams playing in North America group stage announced

The group stage of the PMCO Fall Split 2020 North America will begin from 12th August, with 32 teams playing in the first phase. All these teams are divided into four groups (eight in each group) and will battle for a spot in the next stage of the PUBG Mobile Club Open. The top 24 teams from the North America group stage will proceed to the next round.
PUBG Mobile has officially announced the list teams qualified for the group stage of the PMCO Fall Split 2020 North America.
Teams playing in the PMCO Fall Split 2020 North America group stage
Group A
- Ninth Circle
- 4 Angry Babies
- ThizzleTron 3000
- POWERFULL
- Figure 8
- The Soul
- BATs
- Versatile
Group B
- IMPACT
- 303 Esports
- syndicate
- WARNING 6
- SK by BLW
- DEFEATERS
- 6 Angry Men
- Punjab eSports
Group C
- Scrim Farm NA
- Null
- Execute
- Infinex Gaming
- Hometown
- Kosmos Esports
- TIBET
- Tiptop Cn1
Group D
- Latinos Unidos
- Endgame
- ParadoxNA
- Spartanos Gaming
- LeveLx eSports
- MostWanted
- DeathAngels
- Quest
These teams will be fighting against each other throughout the week. A total of four maps will be played each day in third-person perspective (TPP) mode.
Here's the group-wise schedule of the PMCO Fall Split 2020 North America:
- Tuesday: Group A vs Group B - Erangel, Sanhok, Miramar, Erangel
- Wednesday: Group C vs Group D - Erangel, Sanhok, Miramar, Erangel
- Thursday: Group A vs Group C - Erangel, Vikendi, Miramar, Erangel
- Friday: Group B vs Group D - Erangel, Vikendi, Miramar, Erangel
- Saturday: Group A vs Group D - Erangel, Sanhok, Vikendi, Erangel
- Sunday: Group B vs Group C - Erangel, Sanhok, Vikendi, Erangel
Day 1 of the PMCO Fall Split 2020 NA group stage will begin on 12th August at 5:30 AM IST. Fans can catch the live action on the official YouTube channel of PUBG Mobile Esports on the scheduled days.Published 11 Aug 2020, 16:39 IST