PMCO Fall Split India 2020 Group Stage: List of qualified and invited teams

The Group Stage of PMCO India Fall Split 2020 will start from tomorrow, i.e., 12th August 2020. A total of 32 teams will participate in the tournament and battle it out against each other for six days.

The top 24 teams will advance to the PMCO Fall Split Semi-Finals. The names of all the teams that will participate in the tournament have been announced, along with their playing groups.

Teams playing PMCO India Group Stage 2020

The PMCO Fall Split India 2020 Group Stage will be Livestreamed on PUBG Mobile Esports' Youtube Channel, and a total of 24 matches (4 per day) will be played.

PUBG Mobile Club Open 2020 features a massive prize pool of $1,000,000.

PUBG Mobile Club Open Fall Split 2020 (Image Credits: Tencent)

Here is the complete list of teams that have qualified for PMCO Fall Split India 2020 Group Stage:

Group A

FALLENangelz

Haters Esports

TEAM F4

Team Mayhem

MCYS

FINTOX

UP50ESPORTS

TXO

Group B

XSpark

Team INGL

MCOPS ESPORTS

DND MAHEWIANS

NINJAX TEAM

INDIAN OFFICIAL

Lord Fam

AZTECS ESP

Group C

Reckoning

REVENGE CORVUS

BlitzkriegXP

Nox Official

VR1 Esports

DTHesports

Futurestation

STALWART ESPORTS

Group D

Team LegStump

Optimum Esports

HEX ReaperX

Team ESN

WeBSiTE

Nalayk

TEAM iNSANE

Reckless Esports

PMCO Fall Split India 2020 Group Stage Schedule

Here is the match wise schedule of Group Stage:

Day 1 (12th August): A vs B

Map 1 (6:00 PM IST): Erangel

Map 2 (6:45 PM IST): Sanhok

Map 3 (7:30 PM IST): Miramar

Map 4 (8:15 PM IST): Vikendi

Day 2 (13th August): D vs C

Map 1 (6:00 PM IST): Erangel

Map 2 (6:45 PM IST): Sanhok

Map 3 (7:30 PM IST): Miramar

Map 4 (8:15 PM IST): Vikendi

Day 3 (14th August): A vs D

Map 1 (6:00 PM IST): Erangel

Map 2 (6:45 PM IST): Sanhok

Map 3 (7:30 PM IST): Miramar

Map 4 (8:15 PM IST): Vikendi

Day 4 (15th August): B vs. C

Map 1 (6:00 PM IST): Erangel

Map 2 (6:45 PM IST): Sanhok

Map 3 (7:30 PM IST): Miramar

Map 4 (8:15 PM IST): Vikendi

Day 5 (16th August): C vs. A

Map 1 (6:00 PM IST): Erangel

Map 2 (6:45 PM IST): Sanhok

Map 3 (7:30 PM IST): Miramar

Map 4 (8:15 PM IST): Vikendi

Day 6 (19th August): B vs. D

Map 1 (6:00 PM IST): Erangel

Map 2 (6:45 PM IST): Sanhok

Map 3 (7:30 PM IST): Miramar

Map 4 (8:15 PM IST): Vikendi

