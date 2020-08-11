PMCO Fall Split India 2020 Group Stage: List of qualified and invited teams

The Group Stage of PMCO India Fall Split 2020 will start from tomorrow, i.e., 12th August 2020. A total of 32 teams will participate in the tournament and battle it out against each other for six days.
The top 24 teams will advance to the PMCO Fall Split Semi-Finals. The names of all the teams that will participate in the tournament have been announced, along with their playing groups.
Teams playing PMCO India Group Stage 2020
The PMCO Fall Split India 2020 Group Stage will be Livestreamed on PUBG Mobile Esports' Youtube Channel, and a total of 24 matches (4 per day) will be played.
PUBG Mobile Club Open 2020 features a massive prize pool of $1,000,000.
Here is the complete list of teams that have qualified for PMCO Fall Split India 2020 Group Stage:
Group A
- FALLENangelz
- Haters Esports
- TEAM F4
- Team Mayhem
- MCYS
- FINTOX
- UP50ESPORTS
- TXO
Group B
- XSpark
- Team INGL
- MCOPS ESPORTS
- DND MAHEWIANS
- NINJAX TEAM
- INDIAN OFFICIAL
- Lord Fam
- AZTECS ESP
Group C
- Reckoning
- REVENGE CORVUS
- BlitzkriegXP
- Nox Official
- VR1 Esports
- DTHesports
- Futurestation
- STALWART ESPORTS
Group D
- Team LegStump
- Optimum Esports
- HEX ReaperX
- Team ESN
- WeBSiTE
- Nalayk
- TEAM iNSANE
- Reckless Esports
PMCO Fall Split India 2020 Group Stage Schedule
Here is the match wise schedule of Group Stage:
Day 1 (12th August): A vs B
- Map 1 (6:00 PM IST): Erangel
- Map 2 (6:45 PM IST): Sanhok
- Map 3 (7:30 PM IST): Miramar
- Map 4 (8:15 PM IST): Vikendi
Day 2 (13th August): D vs C
- Map 1 (6:00 PM IST): Erangel
- Map 2 (6:45 PM IST): Sanhok
- Map 3 (7:30 PM IST): Miramar
- Map 4 (8:15 PM IST): Vikendi
Day 3 (14th August): A vs D
- Map 1 (6:00 PM IST): Erangel
- Map 2 (6:45 PM IST): Sanhok
- Map 3 (7:30 PM IST): Miramar
- Map 4 (8:15 PM IST): Vikendi
Day 4 (15th August): B vs. C
- Map 1 (6:00 PM IST): Erangel
- Map 2 (6:45 PM IST): Sanhok
- Map 3 (7:30 PM IST): Miramar
- Map 4 (8:15 PM IST): Vikendi
Day 5 (16th August): C vs. A
- Map 1 (6:00 PM IST): Erangel
- Map 2 (6:45 PM IST): Sanhok
- Map 3 (7:30 PM IST): Miramar
- Map 4 (8:15 PM IST): Vikendi
Day 6 (19th August): B vs. D
- Map 1 (6:00 PM IST): Erangel
- Map 2 (6:45 PM IST): Sanhok
- Map 3 (7:30 PM IST): Miramar
- Map 4 (8:15 PM IST): Vikendi
Published 11 Aug 2020, 16:04 IST