PMCO Fall Split India 2020 Group Stage: List of qualified and invited teams

PMCO Fall Split India 2020 Teams
Rabia Sayal
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified 11 Aug 2020, 16:04 IST
Exclusive
The Group Stage of PMCO India Fall Split 2020 will start from tomorrow, i.e., 12th August 2020. A total of 32 teams will participate in the tournament and battle it out against each other for six days.

The top 24 teams will advance to the PMCO Fall Split Semi-Finals. The names of all the teams that will participate in the tournament have been announced, along with their playing groups.

Teams playing PMCO India Group Stage 2020

The PMCO Fall Split India 2020 Group Stage will be Livestreamed on PUBG Mobile Esports' Youtube Channel, and a total of 24 matches (4 per day) will be played.

PUBG Mobile Club Open 2020 features a massive prize pool of $1,000,000. 

PUBG Mobile Club Open Fall Split 2020 (Image Credits: Tencent)
PUBG Mobile Club Open Fall Split 2020 (Image Credits: Tencent)

Here is the complete list of teams that have qualified for PMCO Fall Split India 2020 Group Stage:

Group A

  • FALLENangelz
  • Haters Esports
  • TEAM F4
  • Team Mayhem
  • MCYS
  • FINTOX
  • UP50ESPORTS
  • TXO
Group B

  • XSpark
  • Team INGL
  • MCOPS ESPORTS
  • DND MAHEWIANS
  • NINJAX TEAM
  • INDIAN OFFICIAL
  • Lord Fam
  • AZTECS ESP

Group C

  • Reckoning
  • REVENGE CORVUS
  • BlitzkriegXP
  • Nox Official
  • VR1 Esports
  • DTHesports
  • Futurestation
  • STALWART ESPORTS

Group D

  • Team LegStump
  • Optimum Esports
  • HEX ReaperX
  • Team ESN
  • WeBSiTE
  • Nalayk
  • TEAM iNSANE
  • Reckless Esports

PMCO Fall Split India 2020 Group Stage Schedule

Here is the match wise schedule of Group Stage:

Day 1 (12th August): A vs B

  • Map 1 (6:00 PM IST): Erangel
  • Map 2 (6:45 PM IST): Sanhok
  • Map 3 (7:30 PM IST): Miramar
  • Map 4 (8:15 PM IST): Vikendi

Day 2 (13th August): D vs C

  • Map 1 (6:00 PM IST): Erangel
  • Map 2 (6:45 PM IST): Sanhok
  • Map 3 (7:30 PM IST): Miramar
  • Map 4 (8:15 PM IST): Vikendi

Day 3 (14th August): A vs D

  • Map 1 (6:00 PM IST): Erangel
  • Map 2 (6:45 PM IST): Sanhok
  • Map 3 (7:30 PM IST): Miramar
  • Map 4 (8:15 PM IST): Vikendi

Day 4 (15th August): B vs. C

  • Map 1 (6:00 PM IST): Erangel
  • Map 2 (6:45 PM IST): Sanhok
  • Map 3 (7:30 PM IST): Miramar
  • Map 4 (8:15 PM IST): Vikendi

Day 5 (16th August): C vs. A

  • Map 1 (6:00 PM IST): Erangel
  • Map 2 (6:45 PM IST): Sanhok
  • Map 3 (7:30 PM IST): Miramar
  • Map 4 (8:15 PM IST): Vikendi

Day 6 (19th August): B vs. D

  • Map 1 (6:00 PM IST): Erangel
  • Map 2 (6:45 PM IST): Sanhok
  • Map 3 (7:30 PM IST): Miramar
  • Map 4 (8:15 PM IST): Vikendi

Also Read: PMCO Fall Split 2020 breaks record with over 80,000 registrations.

Published 11 Aug 2020, 16:04 IST
PUBG PUBG Mobile Club Open PMCO 2020 PUBG Tournaments PMCO Fall Split 2020 Schedule PMCO India Fall Split 2020
