PMCO Fall Split India 2020: Teams accused of hacking in Group Stage, pro players urge PUBG Mobile to take action

The much-awaited PMCO Fall Split India 2020 has finally commenced, and a total of 32 teams (divided into four groups) are now competing in the Group Stage for a spot in the Semi-Finals.

However, much to the surprise of many, several teams were accused of hacking right on the very first day of the Group Stage.

Teams who indulge in hacking are banned and disqualified from future PUBG Mobile tournaments. Apparently, several people now doubt if the same policy is followed for teams from India. Recently, PUBG Mobile announced that they have banned and disqualified 531 rosters globally on account of hacking.

PMCO Fall Split India 2020: Hacking accusations

Several teams that are participating in PMCO India 2020 have urged the organizers to look into the matter as soon as possible. According to them, a lot of qualified teams are using hacks in the tournament.

The anti-cheat tool, which is compulsory for every player, is not being used in the tournament as of now, which is the primary reason for this blunder. These accusations have not only come from the participating teams, but also from famous personalities TSM-Entity Ghatak, Kull etc. They also took the matter to their social media handles.

PMCO Fall Split India 2020: Hacking Allegations

Some people have also shared proofs of the teams indulging in hacking, on YouTube:

Here is another:

While Ghatak has requested everyone to raise the issue on social media and tag the officials, Kull said that it's the responsibility of PUBG Mobile to take strict actions.

Meanwhile, PMCO Fall Split Pakistan Group Stage Day 2 has also been postponed on account of suspicious behaviour from some players.

PMCO Fall Split Pakistan 2020 Postponed

The organizers of PUBG Mobile Club Open 2020 are expected to take the necessary actions and give a clarification in due course.

