PUBG Mobile: PMCO Fall Split 2020 South Asia semifinals Day 2 results & overall standings

The semifinals stage of the PMCO Fall Split 2020 South Asia has finally commenced. A total of 24 teams are battling each other for a spot in the finals. These teams are divided into three groups (eight teams per group).

As per the format, teams from only two groups will play on a single day. At the end of the second day, A1 Esports sit on the top of the PMCO Fall Split 2020 South Asia semifinals leaderboard with 115 points and one chicken dinner. They are followed by High Voltage and E2S0PM with 114 and 82 points, respectively.

PMCO Fall Split 2020 South Asia semifinals Day 2 overall standings

PUBG Mobile Club Open Fall Split 2020 South Asia (Image Credits: PUBG Mobile Esports)

Here are the overall standings after Day 2 of the PMCO Fall Split 2020 South Asia semifinals stage:

#1 A1 Esports - 115 points

#2 High Voltage - 114 points

#3 E2SOPM - 82 points

#4 Harame - 77 points

#5 Rivals X - 65 points

#6 Rising Nepal - 64 points

#7 4 Archangels - 60 points

#8 PN Crew - 55 points

#9 Venom Legends - 54 points

#10 DRS Gaming - 54 points

#11 7Sea Esport- 46 points

#12 Wolves Den - 43 points

#13 Abrupt Slayers - 39 points

#14 Satan - 38 points

#15 Kira Peace Flow - 38 points

#16 Trust D Process - 31 points

The PMCO Fall Split 2020 South Asia semifinals will go on till 28th August 2020, and the top 14 teams will advance to the Finals. PUBG Mobile fans can catch the live stream on PUBG Mobile Esports' YouTube channel at 6 PM IST on the scheduled days.

