PMCO India 2020: Marcos Gaming win 3rd game of semi-finals Day 1

P MCO Spring Split India 2020: Day 1 Semifinal highlights

The semi-final of PMCO Spring Split 2020 for the Indian region is underway. The third match of Day 1of the semi-finals took place in the Vikendi map in a Third-Person perspective. The flight path of the map stretched from Winery to Dobro Mesto.

Here is a quick rundown of the game-

Early Game

Team Ecstasy was the first one to engage in a direct fight with the TeamElves knocking out their one member and suffering a knock out in return fire, and as a result, TeamElves retreated from the battle while Fnatic's Owais tried to third-party in the fight. Finally, after a long wait, Fnatic's Owais killed Trilok of Revenge eSpt with a vehicle.

Mid Game

Team vsgCRAWLERS showed excellent coordination and eliminated Team Aztec, making the latter ones the first squad to get removed from the game. Meanwhile, Grayed from Revenge eSpt eliminated Avi from TeamElves to finish off the latter's team from the game. Team Ecstasy's SahilL2K also got killed out of the play zone making their team finish at 13. As zone was shrinking in most of the teams, find it difficult in the open map.

Late Game

Again Marcos gaming was one of the three teams surviving till the last while others being Fnatic and vsgCRAWLERS, and the Fight situation was 4v4v3. As the fight was going on, the final circle ended, making the win to be dependent upon the healing battle. Where Fnatic chocked first followed by vsgCRWALERS making the Marcos Gaming winners yet again.

