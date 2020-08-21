PMCO India Fall Split 2020 Group Stage: Day 5 results & overall standings

The group stage of the PMCO Fall Split India 2020 is over. After the disqualification of 11 teams due to hacking, the remaining 21 teams simultaneously qualified for the semi-finals.

The final day of the group stage was, thus, played to decide the groups for the semi-finals. At the end of Day 5, VR1 Esports topped the leaderboard with 49 points and one chicken dinner. They were followed by Team Mayhem and XSpark with 43 and 30 points, respectively.

PMCO India 2020 Group Stage Day 5 Standings

PUBG Mobile Club Open Fall Split India 2020 (Image Credits: PUBG Mobile Esports)

Here are the overall standings from Day 5 of the PMCO Fall Split 2020 India Group Stage:

#1 VR1 Esports - 49 points (21 kills)

#2 Team Mayhem - 43 points (18 kills)

#3 XSpark - 30 points (12 kills)

#4 FallenAngelz - 28 points (7 kills)

#5 Reckoning - 27 points (11 kills)

#6 Aztecs ESP - 26 points (8 kills)

#7 FutureStation - 25 points (8 kills)

#8 Optimum Esports - 22 points (9 kills)

#9 Team INGL - 20 points (10 kills)

#10 MCYS - 20 points (7 kills)

#11 Team iNSANE - 19 points (8 kills)

#12 UP50Esports - 16 points (5 kills)

#13 Fintox - 14 points (5 kills)

#14 Team Legstump - 12 points (4 kills)

#15 Team ESN - 11 points (6 kills)

#16 HEX ReaperX - 10 points (5 kills)

#17 Stalwart Esports - 8 points (2 kills)

#18 Nalayk - 8 points (1 kills)

#19 Lord Fam - 4 points (1 kills)

#20 Nox Official - 3 points (1 kills)

#21 BlitzkriegXP - 2 points (0 kills)

The PMCO Fall Split 2020 India semi-finals will start on 22nd August 2020, and the top 16 teams from the overall leaderboard will proceed to the finals. PUBG Mobile fans can catch the live-stream on PUBG Mobile Esports' YouTube channel at 6 PM IST on the scheduled days.

