PMCO India Group Stage Results: 7 Seas win the second game of Day 5

Match standing of Game of Day 5

The Indian Group Stage of the PMCO Spring Split 2020, the massive PUBG Mobile tournament, is underway. The second match of the tournament took place in the Sanhok map in third-person perspective. The flight path of the map stretched from Tambang to Mongnai, and the first play-zone was formed on the west side of the map.

Early Game

The fans witnessed some early action in the beginning of the round, as three teams landed at the same location. GO's F4NG became a punished two members of ORB with this shotgun barrel while looting the same spot. Surprisingly, VSG knocked out GO's F4NG who thrid partied from behind.

Mid Game

The airdrop of the second zone landed exactly on the centre of the Bootcamp which made easy for ELMT to steal it, as they were holding the same place. Later, ELMT member added a couple of kill points into its bag by edging out opponents with Mk14. MGZed clan who was holding the archer tower got killed by play zone.

Late Game

It was again Orange Rock who was surviving in the final zone and facing off 7S. However, this time 7S played very strong and vanished the whole squad of Orange Rock by holding a rock in the edge of the zone. 7S clinched the match with a total of 10 kills in the end of the match.

