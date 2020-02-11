PMCO India Group Stage Results: AIM win the third game of Day 5

Match standings from game 3 of day 5

The Indian Group Stage of the PMCO Spring Split 2020, the massive PUBG Mobile tournament, is underway. The third match of the tournament took place in the Miramar map in third-person perspective. The flight path of the map stretched from Impala to Chumacera, and the first play-zone was formed on the west side of the map.

Early Game

Miramar is the biggest map in PUBG Mobile; hence no early fights took place in the first zone of the game. Before the closing of the first zone, the majority of teams made it into the circle to avoid the damage of the blue zone. In the first 10 minutes of the game, not even a single player lost his life.

Mid Game

While shifting to the next zone, ORB takes off two members of Mayhem who was leading the points table. On the other side, GO clan who was holding the ridge got eliminated by 7S at #11 rank. On the other hand, MGZed also took a huge amount of damage from the dead zone.

Late Game

In the sixth zone, OR decided to make a cover from the vehicle. Unluckily they got knocked by their opponent in the running vehicle. The final battle was conquered by AIM clan with a man advantage snatching the victory from Team Elves. They concluded the whole match with a total of 11 kills.

