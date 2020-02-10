PMCO India Group Stage Results: iNSANE wins the second game of Day 4

Match standing of Game 2 of Day 4

The Indian Group Stage of the PMCO Spring Split 2020, the massive PUBG Mobile tournament, is underway. The second match of the tournament took place in the Sanhok map in third-person perspective. The flight path of the map stretched from Lakawi to Camp Alpha, and the first play-zone was formed on the east side of the map.

Early Game

Mayhem was unbeatable, as they got a couple of entry frags in the first five minutes of the round. Unluckily, while battling with Tem Gox, Mayhem lost three of its members to the opponent team. VSG Crawlers knocked out Revenge Esports' Akshay, but they were unsuccessful in confirming his kill.

Mid Game

After the first half of the game, Team Insane showed some great aggression towards Initiative and wiped out the whole squad by finishing them off at the last rank. Meanwhile, after the sixth zone, RIP was looking strong as they were holding a strong position in the play zone.

Late Game

In the final moments of the game, UME Bhisma added a couple of kill points to its bag by eliminating the members of TE clan. Later, the remaining players of the TE clan got killed by the Play zone. The final battle was between Insane and ELMT, which was won by Team Insane, shooting ELMT's Gabbar with M416 prefire.

Click here for Live Play-by-Play Highlights.