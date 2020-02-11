PMCO India Group Stage Results: MEGA wins the final game of Day 5

Match standing of gameday 5

The Indian Group Stage of the PMCO Spring Split 2020, the massive PUBG Mobile tournament, is underway. The fourth match of the tournament took place in the Vikendi map in third-person perspective. The flight path of the map stretched from Port to Milnar, and the first play-zone was formed on the north side of the map.

Early Game

ORB found themselves in a difficult situation as two members were knocked out and CELTZ pushed on the whole squad. On the other side, the airdrop landed near Mayhem and contained Groza + Level 3 gear, and they successfully looted the airdrop without losing a single teammate.

Mid Game

After the first half of the game, 12 teams were left alive and were looking for vehicles to shift to the next zone. While rotating, JSL's teammates got punished by their enemies, which resulted in heavy losses for them mid-game. Later, the Mega clan wiped out the whole squad of the JSL clan.

Late Game

It was the final zone of the game and Gabbar and Ultron were the only alive members of the ELMT clan. Later, they both got killed by the MEGA clan and finished at #8. 7S and MEGA fought the final 2v4 battle and with a two-person advantage, MEGA got the Chicken Dinner of the final game.

