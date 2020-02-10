PMCO India Group Stage Results: Team Tamilas wins the final game of Day 4

Match standing of Game 4 of Day 4

The Indian Group Stage of the PMCO Spring Split 2020, the massive PUBG Mobile tournament, is underway. The third match of the tournament took place in the Vikendi map in third-person perspective. The flight path of the map stretched from Cement Factory to Dino Park, and the first play-zone was formed on the northwest side of the map.

Early Game

The first play zone became a huge problem for the majority of the teams as it forced them to do a hard shift. While scouting the small compound, GO knocked out ELMT's Prince, who was holding the broken wall of the house. Later, his kill got confirmed by the same team. On the other side, another kill came for U Mumba by bursting TGE's UAZ.

Mid Game

The third airdrop of the game landed near Dobro Mesto containing Groza + 8x. While shifting into the next zone, GO clan pushed the whole squad of ELMT, and iNSANE doing the third party knocked out two members of GO clan from the back. However, they both got saved by one of their team players.

Late Game

In the final zone, three teams were alive, and U Mumba was holding the most dangerous spot on the map. As a result, the play zone killed the remaining squad of U Mumba while they were doing the heal battle. The final battle was intense and was clinched by Team Tamilas clan, who snatched the victory from FULL PWR.

