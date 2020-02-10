PMCO India Group Stage Results: VSG wins the third game of Day 4

PMCO Spring Split 2020

The Indian Group Stage of the PMCO Spring Split 2020, the massive PUBG Mobile tournament, is underway. The third match of the tournament took place in the Miramar map in third-person perspective. The flight path of the map stretched from Los Leones to LA Cobreria, and the first play-zone was formed on the southeast side of the map.

Early Game

TE clan showed some early aggression at the beginning of the match by eliminating the SGR clan. TE clan wiped out the whole squad of Super Girls at #16 position. While rushing towards TGE clan, GO Zoro got knocked out by falling from a running vehicle. However, later he was revived by his teammate who ended up saving his life.

Mid Game

While shifting to the emerging play zone, RIP Squad got punished by Team RVNG, who picked their three members in the first half. The play zone also didn't favor a lot of other teams like Mega, who got eliminated due to the massive damage of the blue zone. Afterward, few players of the GO clan failed to proceed into the next circle, which resulted in their elimination from the game.

Late Game

In the fifth zone, most of the teams were using the smoke grenade as the zone was formed in the open field. Taking advantage of the ridge, Mayhem knocked out Team iNSANE by blowing up their vehicle. Surprisingly, after 22 minutes of the game, 11 teams were standing alive on the battleground. The VSG clan conquered the final battle in a 4v1 situation.

