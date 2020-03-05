PMCO Iraq Group Stage Day 1 results and overall standings

Overall Standings

The first day of the PMCO Iraq Group Stage 2020 is over, and all the matches were breathtaking. The Group Stage of Iraq is being conducted separately this year and a total of 32 qualified teams from Iraq are competing in this online PUBG Mobile event.

Group A and Group B (total 16 teams) battled it out on the first day of the Iraq Group Stage. A total of 4 matches were played on the first day, and after Day 1, IKURI topped the leader-board with zero chicken dinner and 60 points. 25X9 and TEAM PACE followed them with 60 and 58 points, respectively.

Here are the overall standings after the first day of the PMCO Iraq Group Stage 2020.

PMCO Iraq Group Stage Day 1 Overall Standings

#1 IKURI- 60 points

#2 25X9- 60points

#3 TEAM PACE- 58 points

#4 LAST ESPORTS- 56 points

#5 FALCON GAMING- 50 points

#6 SPACETEAM- 35 points

#7 AD4- 34 points

#8 KURD SQUAD- 32 points

#9 FORKURDISTAN- 32 points

#10 X ESPORT STARS- 31 points

#11 DRANIMAL- 30 points

#12 ALPHA ARMY- 23 points

#13 ARAB GSG- 17 points

#14 TALABANIG- 8 points

#15 KURDISH IS I- 0 points

#16 KURD51- 0 points

The Iraq Group Stage will go on for six days and the PUBG fans can catch the live action on the official PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel.