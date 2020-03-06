PMCO Iraq Group Stage Day 3 results and overall standings

Overall Standings

The third day of the PMCO Iraq Group Stage 2020 is over and all the matches were met with a fair amount of excitement. The group stage for Iraq is being conducted separately this year and a total of 32 qualified teams from the country are competing in the online PUBG Mobile event.

Group A and Group C (total 16 teams) battled it out on the third day of the group stage. A total of 4 matches were played, and at the end of the day, Forkurdistan topped the leaderboard with one chicken dinner and 114 points. Team Pace and Kurdi2 followed them with 102 and 97 points respectively.

Here are the overall standings after the third day of the PMCO Iraq Group Stage 2020.

PMCO Iraq Group Stage Day 3 Overall Standings

#1 FORKURDISTAN 114 Points

#2 TEAM PACE 102 Points

#3 KURDI2 97 Points

#4 MILITARY B 90 Points

#5 25X9 87 Points

#6 KURD 21 GAMING 85 Points

#7 HALDI BYABAN 82 Points

#8 TEAM FRAG 80 Points

#9 E7 GAMING 70 Points

#10 KURD SQUAD 68 Points

#11 GOODGAME 68 Points

#12 ACE GAMING 64 Points

#13 IKURD 60 Points

#14 AD4 59 Points

#15 IRAQI ELITE 56 Points

#16 LAST ESPORTS 56 Points

PMCO Iraq group stage will go on for six days and PUBG fans can catch the live action on the official PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel.