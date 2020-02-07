×
Teams playing PMCO Spring Split India 2020 Group Stage announced 

Rabia
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
Modified 07 Feb 2020, 14:05 IST

PUBG Mobile Spring Split India 2020
PUBG Mobile Spring Split India 2020

The PMCO Spring Split India 2020 Group Stage will begin on 7th February. A total of 32 qualified teams from India will be competing for six days in this online PUBG Mobile event.

Also Read: List of teams participating in Group Stage of PMCO Spring Split South Asia 2020 revealed

The list of qualified teams has been announced officially. The teams will be divided into four groups, and the top 24 teams will proceed to the PMCO India Semi-Finals 2020.

Teams playing PMCO India Group Stage 2020

The India Group Stage will be live-streamed on the official PUBG Mobile Esports Youtube Channel and will begin at 6:00 pm IST.

Here is the complete list of teams that qualified for PMCO Spring Split India 2020 Group Stage:

Group A

  1. Orange Rock
  2. Marcos Gaming
  3. JSLX
  4. AimGaming
  5. TeamElves
  6. 7SeasEsports
  7. ORB Elites
  8. Celtz

Group B

  1. Team iNSANE
  2. UMERXN
  3. RIP Squad
  4. TeamTamilas
  5. Revenge ESPT
  6. Initiative
  7. FullPWR
  8. TeamGenocide

Group C

  1. Mayhem
  2. MegaStars
  3. Icky Mafia
  4. Super Girl
  5. VSGCrawlers
  6. Team Gox
  7. ELMTEsports
  8. Team Ecstasy

Group D

  1. Fnatic
  2. Team Fourier
  3. TeamIntense
  4. Aztecs ESP
  5. TeamHype
  6. TeamMinus40
  7. LCraftEsport
  8. Godlike
PMCO India Group Stage Live Stream:

The complete schedule is yet to be announced by PUBG Mobile. PUBG Mobile Club Open Spring Split 2020 offers a massive prize pool of $1,000,000 and the whole tournament is divided into six stages. 

Click Here to know about PMCO Spring Split 2020, PMPL 2020, and PMWL 2020 in detail.

Published 07 Feb 2020, 14:05 IST
