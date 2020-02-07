Teams playing PMCO Spring Split India 2020 Group Stage announced

Rabia

PUBG Mobile Spring Split India 2020

The PMCO Spring Split India 2020 Group Stage will begin on 7th February. A total of 32 qualified teams from India will be competing for six days in this online PUBG Mobile event.

The list of qualified teams has been announced officially. The teams will be divided into four groups, and the top 24 teams will proceed to the PMCO India Semi-Finals 2020.

Teams playing PMCO India Group Stage 2020

The India Group Stage will be live-streamed on the official PUBG Mobile Esports Youtube Channel and will begin at 6:00 pm IST.

Here is the complete list of teams that qualified for PMCO Spring Split India 2020 Group Stage:

Group A

Orange Rock Marcos Gaming JSLX AimGaming TeamElves 7SeasEsports ORB Elites Celtz

Group B

Team iNSANE UMERXN RIP Squad TeamTamilas Revenge ESPT Initiative FullPWR TeamGenocide

Group C

Mayhem MegaStars Icky Mafia Super Girl VSGCrawlers Team Gox ELMTEsports Team Ecstasy

Group D

Fnatic Team Fourier TeamIntense Aztecs ESP TeamHype TeamMinus40 LCraftEsport Godlike

PMCO India Group Stage Live Stream:

The complete schedule is yet to be announced by PUBG Mobile. PUBG Mobile Club Open Spring Split 2020 offers a massive prize pool of $1,000,000 and the whole tournament is divided into six stages.

Click Here to know about PMCO Spring Split 2020, PMPL 2020, and PMWL 2020 in detail.